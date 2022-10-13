ALISTAIR HEATHER: Greedy Dundee landlords are avoiding the pinch by squeezing the struggling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

ALISTAIR HEATHER: Greedy Dundee landlords are avoiding the pinch by squeezing the struggling

By Alistair Heather
October 13 2022, 1.53pm Updated: October 13 2022, 3.48pm
Dundee rent prices have gone up by 50% in five years. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Dundee rent prices have gone up by 50% in five years. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.

Edinburgh is doon the pan, I’m sad to say. And Dundee is right on track to follow it.

Our capital city is almost unliveable for normal people.

Insatiable landlord thirst, and cowardice on behalf of those that can legislate to de-fang the bloodsuckers, has allowed rent to run completely – wildly – out of control.

Edinburgh has been crippled for several years now.

A lack of alternatives – unobtainable mortgages, not enough social housing – have forced people into the private renting market.

And the individual landlords who make up that market have been absolutely fleecing us.

CityLets quarterly report on the private rental market has just been released, and it is alarming for anyone in and around Dundee.

The report shows rents in this city have risen by 50% in 5 years.

And there is no engine driving the increase other than exploitative greed.

Landlords hold price-point power

The report is very clear: there is great need for housing at the moment.

People are desperate for somewhere to live.

Landlords have sensed this human need, and put a high price on it.

Photo shows someone looking in an estate agent's window.
Rents are rising fast in Dundee.

Landlords will be reading this. If you are acting, in the midst of the worst cost of living crisis in my lifetime, to jack up rents to further line your own nest, you are behaving immorally.

Now is a time to reconsider.

You don’t need to charge the absolute maximum the market will bear.

I know of plenty of decent landlords.

I personally have paid below the market rate by a hundred quid or more on three of my last four rented rooms.

Anecdotally, there are folk out there who are bucking the trend of Thatcherite greed.

I hope you are one of them.

But the CityLets report is emphatic: the majority of landlords are absolutely at it.

And it’s causing real human misery.

The Scottish Government are also clear, saying: “People who rent their homes are more likely to live in poverty, be financially vulnerable and live on low incomes.”

No wonder.

Rental generally sees money ‘trickle up’.

The poorer give their salaries to shore up the finances of those better off.

Londonised cities knock on to commuter towns

This summer I worked mostly in Edinburgh.

All the chat was how impossible it is to pay rent, or even find a flat or room to rent in the first place.

Our capital has been Londonised: turned into a property plaything for the hyperwealthy.

aerial view of central Edinburgh looking towards Arthur's Seat.
Who’s capital is it anyway? Is Edinburgh becoming a city that only the super-rich can afford?

Fifteen landlords own 5,300 Edinburgh flats between them.

Many of them will have plenty of subtenants squirrelled away in them.

So the number of lives these greedy landlords will have power over will be potentially around 20,000.

One single Edinburgh landlord owns more than 1,000 properties.

Criminal. Or at least, it should be.

With the capital uninhabitable, many working folk move out.

To Livingston, to Inverkeithing, to Dunfermline.

That’s fine, unless you live in those places.

The slightly-better salaries in Edinburgh mean commuters can outcompete locals in Fife and the Lothians, and force them in turn to move out of their own towns and commute back in.

The M90 southbound road towards the Queensferry Crossing.
Many Edinburgh workers commute from Fife.

Just like London, Edinburgh’s overheated rental sector is hollowing these worthy towns out.

Capitalist greed turning our ancient and modern towns to commuter shells.

Horrible.

Dundee rent prices ‘criminal’

Dundee is now going the same way.

The barber cutting my hair is from Aberdeenshire.

His partner is a teacher.

They couldn’t afford a place in Dundee – the DD5 postcode is ridiculous now – so live in Carnoustie and commute.

Anecdotes like this play out in the figures of the CityLets reports.

Rent in Scotland as whole has gone up 26.6% in the last decade, and 8.3% in just the last year.

Dundee is far outstripping that.

Carnoustie beach, with the town itself in the background.
Is Carnoustie becoming a commuter town for Dundee?

The average increase in rental prices is a whopping 36% in the last five years.

Worse, if you’re a family, or care for an aged or infirm relation and need extra bedrooms, you’re additionally screwed.

The average rent for a three-bed flat or house here is over £1,100, an increase of 55%.

Again, not criminal.

But it should be.

So what are we going to do?

Rent freeze is a start – but not enough`

Well, the Scottish Government have at last acted, and frozen rent for existing tenants for the next few months.

So, if you have a place, your landlord can’t put the price up.

That’s good.

But there needs to be a reversal in prices, too, if we are going to reduce the number of people living in landlord-imposed poverty.

It’s got to be far more affordable housing.

It’s got to be a massive council housing build project.

And it’s got to be an enforced annual decrease in rental property prices that are above the average.

I appreciate that many landlords will feel the pinch of that.

But that’s life.

There is a squeeze coming for us all, and it’s not right that we let owners of multiple properties protect themselves against it by overcharging those who are struggling.

