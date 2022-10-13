Ncuti Gatwa and Brian Cox among Tayside and Fife stars nominated for Bafta Scotland awards

A host of Tayside and Fife stars are nominated at this year’s Bafta Scotland awards – including Ncuti Gatwa and Brian Cox.
The new Doctor Who is up against fellow Fifer Dougray Scott in the best television actor category.
The pair are recognised for their respective performances in Netflix comedy-drama Sex Education and BritBox police thriller Crime.
Succession star Cox, from Dundee, features alongside former Dunfermline High School pupil Gatwa in the list of names up for the Bafta Scotland Audience Award, which sees viewers vote for their favourite Scot on screen in 2022.
St Andrews-born presenter Hazel Irvine is also in the mix for the fans’ award after fronting the BBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics last summer.
Guilt – written and created by Dundonian Neil Forsyth – is nominated for three awards, including best TV actress (Phyllis Logan), best scripted show and best writer in film and television.
Meanwhile, Perthshire’s Alan Cumming is hoping to get the nod in the features category with Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland.
The Channel 4 series saw the Aberfeldy-born Hollywood star and pal Miriam Margolyes return to their Scottish roots and take their motorhome on the road.
‘Wealth of creative talent’
The winners will be announced at the event – hosted by Edith Bowman – in Glasgow on Sunday November 20.
Anstruther presenter Edith said: “I can’t believe I get to host the wonderful BAFTA Scotland awards again, it’s a genuine honour.
“The list of nominees are not just impressive but inspiring, the wealth of creative talent and craft that exists in Scotland makes me so proud.
“I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.”
Bafta Scotland director Jude MacLaverty added: “The strength and breadth of this year’s nominations are testament to the dedicated, creative and extraordinarily talented people working in the Scottish screen industries.
“Yet, 2022 remains an uncertain and challenging time for the sector, and as an arts charity we understand the incredible financial pressures that organisations and individuals are currently facing.
“In showcasing and celebrating all the nominees at the ceremony next month, the BAFTA Scotland Awards will be an opportunity to reiterate the case for support and recognition of Scotland’s incredible creative community and its phenomenal output.”
Nominations in full
BEST FILM ACTOR:
Mark Bonnar, Operation Mincemeat
Peter Capaldi, Benediction
Jack Lowden, Benediction
BEST FILM ACTRESS:
Izuka Hoyle, Boiling Point
Marli Siu, Our Ladies
Tilda Swinton, The Souvenir Part II
BEST TELEVISION ACTOR:
Jack Docherty, Scot Squad Hogmanay Special
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Dougray Scott, Crime
BEST TELEVISION ACTRESS:
Caitríona Balfe, Outlander
Suranne Jones, Vigil
Phyllis Logan, Guilt
DIRECTOR – FACTUAL:
Jack Cocker, Runrig: There Must Be A Place
John MacLaverty, The Mystery of Anthrax Island
Matt Pinder, The Hunt for Bible John
DIRECTOR – FICTION:
Max Myers, Shetland
Isabelle Sieb, Vigil
James Strong, Vigil
ENTERTAINMENT:
Biffy Clyro ‘A Celebration of Endings’. Oscar Sansom, Simon Neil, Beth Allan – Forest of Black/BBC Four
The Brilliant World of Tom Gates. Production Team – TG Entertainment Ltd., Wild Child Animation, Black Camel Productions/Sky Kids
Richard Osman’s House of Games. Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Sarah Boyce, John Smith – Remarkable Television/BBC Two
FACTUAL SERIES:
Darren McGarvey’s Addictions. Harry Bell, Emma Fentiman, Jack Cocker, Sileas MacInnes – Tern Television Productions/ BBC Scotland
Rescue: Extreme Medics. Production Team – Firecrest Films/Channel 4
Scotland’s Sacred Islands with Ben Fogle. Harry Bell, Craig Collinson, Ceara East, Clyde Wallbanks – Tern Television Productions/BBC Scotland
FEATURE FILM:
Dying to Divorce. Sinead Kirwan, Chloë Fairweather, Andrea Cuadrado, Paul Dosaj
Our Ladies. Brian Coffey, Michael Canton-Jones, Laura Viederman
Rebel Dykes. Production Team
FEATURES:
A Country Life for Half the Price with Kate Humble. Production Team – Raise the Roof Productions/Channel 5
Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig. Sandi Toksvig, Steph Harris, Julie Grant, Ed St Giles – Tuesday’s Child Scotland/Channel 4
Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland. Production Team- Blink Films/Channel 4
GAME:
Hercule Poirot: The First Cases. Development Team – Blazing Griffin
The Longest Walk. Alexander Tarvet
Strange Sickness. William Hepburn, Jackson Armstrong, Katharine Neil, Alana Bell – Common Profyt Games Ltd
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS:
Dirty Business (Disclosure). Production Team – BBC Scotland
The Truth about Brewdog (Disclosure). Kevin Anderson, Mark Daly, Myles Bonnar, Shelley Jofre – BBC Scotland
The Truth About Nike & Adidas (Dispatches). Production Team – Firecrest Films/Channel 4
SHORT FILM & ANIMATION:
The Bayview. Daniel Cook, Marcy Paterson
Groom. Leyla Josephine Coll-O’Reilly, Laura McBride, Lorena Pages, Jack Goessens
Too Rough. Production Team
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY:
Being Mum with MND. Production Team – Lion Television Scotland/BBC Scotland
The Hermit of Treig. Production Team – Aruna Productions/BBC Scotland
Scotland the Rave. Graeme Armstrong, Liam McArdle, Carlin Wallace, Pauline Law – IWC Media/BBC Scotland
SPECIALIST FACTUAL:
Battle for the Black Swan (Drain the Oceans). Production Team – Mallinson Sadler Productions/National Geographic
Dolly: The Sheep That Changed the World. Harry Bell, Graeme Hart, Gary Scott, Katie Chapman – Tern Television Productions/BBC Scotland
The Hunt for Bible John. Matt Pinder, Audrey McColligan, Paul McGinness, Iain Scollay – Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland
TELEVISION SCRIPTED:
Guilt. Production Team – Expectation, Happy Tramp/BBC Scotland
Screw. Rob Williams, Tom Vaughan, Sarah Brown, Brian Kaczynski – STV Studios/Channel 4
Vigil. Production Team – World Productions/BBC One
WRITER FILM/TELEVISION in partnership with Screen Scotland:
Tom Edge, Vigil
Neil Forsyth, Guilt
Stephen Greenhorn, Around the World in 80 Days
AUDIENCE AWARD in partnership with Screen Scotland:
Yong-Chin Breslin, Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star
Brian Cox, Succession
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Sam Heughan, Outlander
Hazel Irvine, Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Richard Rankin, Outlander