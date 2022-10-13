Ncuti Gatwa and Brian Cox among Tayside and Fife stars nominated for Bafta Scotland awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A host of Tayside and Fife stars are nominated at this year’s Bafta Scotland awards – including Ncuti Gatwa and Brian Cox.

The new Doctor Who is up against fellow Fifer Dougray Scott in the best television actor category.

The pair are recognised for their respective performances in Netflix comedy-drama Sex Education and BritBox police thriller Crime.

Succession star Cox, from Dundee, features alongside former Dunfermline High School pupil Gatwa in the list of names up for the Bafta Scotland Audience Award, which sees viewers vote for their favourite Scot on screen in 2022.

St Andrews-born presenter Hazel Irvine is also in the mix for the fans’ award after fronting the BBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Guilt – written and created by Dundonian Neil Forsyth – is nominated for three awards, including best TV actress (Phyllis Logan), best scripted show and best writer in film and television.

Meanwhile, Perthshire’s Alan Cumming is hoping to get the nod in the features category with Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland.

The Channel 4 series saw the Aberfeldy-born Hollywood star and pal Miriam Margolyes return to their Scottish roots and take their motorhome on the road.

‘Wealth of creative talent’

The winners will be announced at the event – hosted by Edith Bowman – in Glasgow on Sunday November 20.

Anstruther presenter Edith said: “I can’t believe I get to host the wonderful BAFTA Scotland awards again, it’s a genuine honour.

“The list of nominees are not just impressive but inspiring, the wealth of creative talent and craft that exists in Scotland makes me so proud.

“I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.”

Bafta Scotland director Jude MacLaverty added: “The strength and breadth of this year’s nominations are testament to the dedicated, creative and extraordinarily talented people working in the Scottish screen industries.

“Yet, 2022 remains an uncertain and challenging time for the sector, and as an arts charity we understand the incredible financial pressures that organisations and individuals are currently facing.

“In showcasing and celebrating all the nominees at the ceremony next month, the BAFTA Scotland Awards will be an opportunity to reiterate the case for support and recognition of Scotland’s incredible creative community and its phenomenal output.”

Nominations in full

BEST FILM ACTOR:

Mark Bonnar, Operation Mincemeat

Peter Capaldi, Benediction

Jack Lowden, Benediction

BEST FILM ACTRESS:

Izuka Hoyle, Boiling Point

Marli Siu, Our Ladies

Tilda Swinton, The Souvenir Part II

BEST TELEVISION ACTOR:

Jack Docherty, Scot Squad Hogmanay Special

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Dougray Scott, Crime

BEST TELEVISION ACTRESS:

Caitríona Balfe, Outlander

Suranne Jones, Vigil

Phyllis Logan, Guilt

DIRECTOR – FACTUAL:

Jack Cocker, Runrig: There Must Be A Place

John MacLaverty, The Mystery of Anthrax Island

Matt Pinder, The Hunt for Bible John

DIRECTOR – FICTION:

Max Myers, Shetland

Isabelle Sieb, Vigil

James Strong, Vigil

ENTERTAINMENT:

Biffy Clyro ‘A Celebration of Endings’. Oscar Sansom, Simon Neil, Beth Allan – Forest of Black/BBC Four

The Brilliant World of Tom Gates. Production Team – TG Entertainment Ltd., Wild Child Animation, Black Camel Productions/Sky Kids

Richard Osman’s House of Games. Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Sarah Boyce, John Smith – Remarkable Television/BBC Two

FACTUAL SERIES:

Darren McGarvey’s Addictions. Harry Bell, Emma Fentiman, Jack Cocker, Sileas MacInnes – Tern Television Productions/ BBC Scotland

Rescue: Extreme Medics. Production Team – Firecrest Films/Channel 4

Scotland’s Sacred Islands with Ben Fogle. Harry Bell, Craig Collinson, Ceara East, Clyde Wallbanks – Tern Television Productions/BBC Scotland

FEATURE FILM:

Dying to Divorce. Sinead Kirwan, Chloë Fairweather, Andrea Cuadrado, Paul Dosaj

Our Ladies. Brian Coffey, Michael Canton-Jones, Laura Viederman

Rebel Dykes. Production Team

FEATURES:

A Country Life for Half the Price with Kate Humble. Production Team – Raise the Roof Productions/Channel 5

Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig. Sandi Toksvig, Steph Harris, Julie Grant, Ed St Giles – Tuesday’s Child Scotland/Channel 4

Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland. Production Team- Blink Films/Channel 4

GAME:

Hercule Poirot: The First Cases. Development Team – Blazing Griffin

The Longest Walk. Alexander Tarvet

Strange Sickness. William Hepburn, Jackson Armstrong, Katharine Neil, Alana Bell – Common Profyt Games Ltd

NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Dirty Business (Disclosure). Production Team – BBC Scotland

The Truth about Brewdog (Disclosure). Kevin Anderson, Mark Daly, Myles Bonnar, Shelley Jofre – BBC Scotland

The Truth About Nike & Adidas (Dispatches). Production Team – Firecrest Films/Channel 4

SHORT FILM & ANIMATION:

The Bayview. Daniel Cook, Marcy Paterson

Groom. Leyla Josephine Coll-O’Reilly, Laura McBride, Lorena Pages, Jack Goessens

Too Rough. Production Team

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY:

Being Mum with MND. Production Team – Lion Television Scotland/BBC Scotland

The Hermit of Treig. Production Team – Aruna Productions/BBC Scotland

Scotland the Rave. Graeme Armstrong, Liam McArdle, Carlin Wallace, Pauline Law – IWC Media/BBC Scotland

SPECIALIST FACTUAL:

Battle for the Black Swan (Drain the Oceans). Production Team – Mallinson Sadler Productions/National Geographic

Dolly: The Sheep That Changed the World. Harry Bell, Graeme Hart, Gary Scott, Katie Chapman – Tern Television Productions/BBC Scotland

The Hunt for Bible John. Matt Pinder, Audrey McColligan, Paul McGinness, Iain Scollay – Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland

TELEVISION SCRIPTED:

Guilt. Production Team – Expectation, Happy Tramp/BBC Scotland

Screw. Rob Williams, Tom Vaughan, Sarah Brown, Brian Kaczynski – STV Studios/Channel 4

Vigil. Production Team – World Productions/BBC One

WRITER FILM/TELEVISION in partnership with Screen Scotland:

Tom Edge, Vigil

Neil Forsyth, Guilt

Stephen Greenhorn, Around the World in 80 Days

AUDIENCE AWARD in partnership with Screen Scotland:

Yong-Chin Breslin, Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star

Brian Cox, Succession

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Sam Heughan, Outlander

Hazel Irvine, Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Richard Rankin, Outlander