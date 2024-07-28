John Anderson: Gladiators referee who lived in Fife and Perthshire dies aged 92

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

John Anderson: Gladiators referee who lived in Fife and Perthshire dies aged 92

Anderson coached Dundee runner Liz McColgan before becoming the voice of the iconic TV show.

By Bryan Copland
John Anderson during his time in Gladiators. Image: Shutterstock.
John Anderson during his time in Gladiators. Image: Shutterstock.

Gladiators referee John Anderson, who lived in Fife and Perthshire, has died aged 92.

Anderson was a coach to athletics stars including Dundee runner Liz McColgan before he became the voice of the iconic gameshow with his “Gladiators ready” catchphrase.

Fans reminisced about Anderson’s role in the original 1990s version of the TV show when it returned for a new series earlier this year.

Glasgow-born Anderson lived in Dunfermline and Errol before moving to England in the late 1990s to be closer to whis ife Dorothy’s family.

According to Athletics Weekly, Anderson died in the early hours of Sunday.

Tributes to Gladiators referee John Anderson

Runner Dave Moorcroft, who he coached, told Athletics Weekly: “I can’t speak too highly of John.

“He turned water into wine. At our club (Coventry Godiva) we’d never had anybody break four minutes for (a) mile, but not only did I do it but Tim Redman, Colin Ridding and Steve James all broke four minutes.

“I don’t think any of them would describe themselves as world beaters but John just got the best out of people.”

Fan account Gladiators TV posted on X: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved referee, John Anderson, at the age of 92.

“Our hearts go out to his friends and family.

“John will forever be remembered as the iconic voice that brought, ‘Gladiators ready! Contenders ready!'”

The Courier previously looked at how Anderson became a household name on Gladiators while living in Errol.

John Anderson with Jonathan Goldie and Ian Campbell during a coaching session at Caird Park in 1994. Image: DC Thomson

In a forgotten interview with the Evening Telegraph in 1994 he told how he was asked to be the referee on Gladiators in 1992.

He said: “I got a call from a friend who is also a member of the British Institute of Sports Coaches.

“He told me that a TV producer was looking for someone to evaluate big strong
guys to find out if they were not only real physical specimens but could move about
and perform well in games.

“He thought I knew more than anyone about that kind of testing, so he asked me to go down to Aldershot.”

Anderson during the 2008 reboot of Gladiators on Sky. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Anderson was a coach to McColgan but the pair fell out when she dropped him as her coach.

He sued the runner for £75,000 and the case was settled out of court, but they never spoke to each other again.

He moved to a house overlooking Pitreavie Golf Club in Dunfermline in 1996 but moved south in 1999.

Gladiators was cancelled in 2000 after eight series.

Anderson returned to screens during a revival on Sky in 2008.

He was replaced by former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg when the show came back to the BBC at the start of 2024.

More from Fife

Fiona Livingstone Fitness take part in an attempt on the world record for the most people dipping in the sea holding hands. In aid of charity Megan's Space, a suicide charity set up by her parents, Rob and Jenny Copeland, from Ayrshire, after their daughter's death in 2019 aged 20. Supplied by Tina Norris
Best pictures as 500 dookers take to the sea off Leven beach
Etizolam dealers (L-R) Gareth Inglis, Andrew Caldow and John Healey
Sheriff says street valium becoming 'very problematic' as Fife dealers appear in court
Mark Aitken appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Joiner caused 'inexplicable' crash on M90 slip road in Kinross-shire
Andy and Carol Duff of Lower Largo
Couple behind popular Largo cafe and arts venue buy second village church
Stagecoach Number 39 in St Madoes. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Scotland left without transport watchdog as Stagecoach complaints pile up in Perthshire and Fife
4
Police and SGN workers on the scene at Guardbridge.
A919 in Guardbridge closed for over five hours due to 'high volume gas leak'
Newly-promoted Deputy Chief Constable Anthony Green, 6, shows Chief Constable Jo Farrell the ropes.
Delight as police-obsessed Fife boy receives surprise promotion to deputy chief constable
3
Dunfermline Sheriff Court sign
'Victim-blaming' Kelty man's life ban after battering partner unconscious
A Typhoon fighter jet.
'Almighty roar' over Fife explained as Typhoon fighter jet startles residents
A smashed window at The Harbour Cafe, Tayport.
Man, 33, charged after Tayport community cafe suffers 'horrible' damage

Conversation