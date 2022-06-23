Dundee social housing target missed by council for seventh year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee social housing target missed by council for seventh year

By Alasdair Clark
June 23 2022, 8.59am Updated: June 23 2022, 2.30pm
Dundee council house
The council has struggled to meet its target for house building.

A target to build 200 new social houses in Dundee has been missed for the seventh year running.

A total of 81 new homes for social rent were completed in 2021-22, well short of Dundee City Council’s own target.

In an update in November, councillors were told that it was hoped the most recent figures would see the Strategic Housing Investment Plan target met or exceeded for the first time.

But data from the Scottish Government shows that it was missed by the SNP-led council for the seventh year, with 560 council houses built in the city since 2015-16, as opposed to the target of 1,400.

A council spokesperson told The Courier “significant pressures” on the construction sector and the wider economy were impacting the city’s plans.

But Scottish Conservative North East MSP Maurice Golden say the figures are “really poor”.

He said: “Targets are being consistently missed and both the Scottish Government and the council must explain why that is.

“The difficulties facing those trying to get their own place are well documented and with the cost of living crisis things are only going to get harder.”

Dundee social housing building needs ‘ramped up’

He added: “Ultimately housing is a matter devolved to Scotland and local authorities themselves have huge control over what gets built and where.”

He called for activity to be “ramped up”, warning otherwise Dundonians could face a more severe housing crisis than elsewhere in Scotland.

Mr Golden added: “Dundee is one of the most densely populated parts of Scotland and, as a city, ought to have major ambitions for its people and businesses.

“But if more affordable housing cannot be supplied, progress on all fronts will stall.”

Construction sector under ‘significant pressure’

Asked about the latest figures, a council spokesman said: “The Strategic Housing Investment Plan sets challenging and ambitious targets for increasing the supply of social rented housing in the city.

“The construction sector, and the economy in general, continues to experience a variety of significant pressures and these pressures will inevitably have an impact on the city’s plans.

“The council will continue to work closely with our partner housing associations and Scottish Government to do all that we can collectively to mitigate the worsening economic conditions which are affecting all local authorities at this time.”

