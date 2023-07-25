GEORGE CRAN: Dundee boss Tony Docherty’s first big test – perfect chance to show Dens crowd what is to come this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

GEORGE CRAN: Dundee boss Tony Docherty’s first big test – perfect chance to show Dens crowd what is to come this season

Lyall Cameron can get his campaign up and running against Dumbarton writes our Dundee FC correspondent.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
By George Cran

Tony Docherty has his first real test as Dundee manager tomorrow evening.

Saturday’s result may have been a surprise at Championship new boys Airdrieonians but a first defeat would be coming at some point.

Losing in football is inevitable. It’s about how you react that separates successful sides from also-rans.

Dumbarton at home is a good game to put the weekend defeat behind them quickly.

The Sons had a storming start to the season last term but fell short of promotion and remain a League Two side.

Airdrieonians celebrate their winner. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
They’ve also made a fair few changes to their squad this summer.

But they defeated Inverness last week so they possess a threat.

Lyall Cameron

What we need to see from Dundee, though, is much more in attack.

If Zach Robinson is fit to play, that will make a big difference.

The Dark Blues are a different outfit with the AFC Wimbledon man as their focal point.

What I do hope is that this is the game Lyall Cameron gets his season up and running.

In the early pre-season games not much was going his way.

He wasn’t bad but the standards he sets himself I know he wouldn’t have been content.

Lyall Cameron missed a second-half penalty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
And he should have sorted that out at the Excelsior from 12 yards.

It just feels like it’s been a struggle for the youngster to get his rhythm this term.

The difficulty of that step up from young prospect to important first team player shouldn’t be underestimated.

He does, though, certainly have the ability and mentality to get things going. And we are still very, very early in the campaign.

A home game against a League Two side could be ideal for him.

Lyall Cameron celebrates as Dundee win the Championship at Queen's Park. Image: PA
We saw last season how he grew into first-team football at Dens in the early stages by scoring against lower-league sides.

Having spent plenty of time on loan at Peterhead and Montrose it was a level he was more than comfortable at – and he excelled as he developed further.

General play so far this season has been fine but a goal or assist tomorrow would make all the difference.

Home crowd

Dundee's Zach Robinson battles with Scott Ross in the Cove Rangers defence. Image: SNS.
Dundee haven’t played a home match since an April draw with Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.

A victory would obviously be important for the club and their ambition to get to the knockout stages of this competition.

More important, though, would be putting on a show for the home crowd at Dens Park.

Remarkably it’s the first chance Dundee have had to play at Dens since they won the Championship.

Seven matches away from home across pre-season and the opening two games have left the old place empty for too long.

This will be Docherty’s home debut as manager as well, along with all his new signings.

There’s no better time to put on a strong performance and to grab some goals doing it.

A chance to get through but crucially to get the home crowd excited for what is to come this season.

They need to take it.

