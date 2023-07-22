‘Spectacular’ £650k villa near Dundee with outdoor sauna hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

‘Spectacular’ £650k villa near Dundee with outdoor sauna hits the market

The five-bedroom property on Coupar Angus Road in Birkhill also features a roof terrace, private driveway and floor-to-ceiling windows.

By Poppy Watson
Coach House in Birkhill
The Coach House in Birkhill. Image: Verdala

A “spectacular” £650,000 villa near Dundee with an outdoor sauna and hot tub has gone on the market.

The five-bedroom property on Coupar Angus Road in Birkhill also features a roof terrace, gated driveway and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Estate agent Verdala describes the property as “spectacular”, adding: “Internal viewing is essential to enable potential buyers to fully appreciate the extent and quality of accommodation on offer within this magnificent family home.”

The building – named The Coach House – is more than a century old but has been renovated and extended since 2011.

An aerial view of The Coach House. Image: Verdala
The Coach House has a front and back garden, as well as a courtyard area. Image: Verdala
Verdala says the home is ideal for entertaining. Image: Verdala
The villa boasts an astro turf lawn. Image: Verdala

The family home has landscaped garden grounds to the front of the property.

Meanwhile, the courtyard provides the ideal entertaining space with a roof-covered dining patio area, BBQ area, composite deck, astro turf lawn and an outbuilding which includes the hot tub, sauna and toilet.

There are plenty of spaces to relax. Image: Verdala
The outdoor dining areas. Image: Verdala
The roof-covered patio. Image: Verdala

The ground floor comprises a bright lounge overlooking the courtyard and a  contemporary kitchen and dining room, with bi-fold doors which lead to the garden.

This level also boasts a utility room and three bedrooms, including one with an en-suite and dressing room.

Integrated kitchen appliances include a dishwasher, gas hob, extractor fan, oven, steam oven, steam microwave, micro oven, fridge and freezer.

The living room. Image: Verdala
There is an open-plan dining space. Image: Verdala
The kitchen is perfect for hosting. Image: Verdala
The hospitality area features bi-fold doors onto the patio. Image: Verdala
The property is on the market for offers over £649,000. Image: Verdala

The stunning upper level includes access to the roof terrace and two more bedrooms, including the master bedroom, which also has an en-suite and dressing room.

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the master bedroom offer views out over the trees.

The master bedroom. Image: Verdala
It features spectacular floor-to-ceiling windows. Image: Verdala
There are two dressing rooms. Image: Verdala
The master en-suite features his and her sinks. Image: Verdala
There is plenty of storage space. Image: Verdala
The property has four bathrooms. Image: Verdala
One of five bedrooms. Image: Verdala
The villa is set over two floors. Image: Verdala
The villa is decorated in neutral colours. Image: Verdala
The main bathroom. Image: Verdala
The bedrooms feature plush carpets. Image: Verdala

The villa comes with gas-fired central heating and a security alarm system.

There is also a gated private driveway leading to parking for multiple vehicles and two garages.

The gated private driveway. Image: Verdala
The villa has two garages. Image: Verdala

The Birkhill home is on the market with Verdala for offers over £649,000.

A number of other properties with unusual features are for sale in the Dundee area.

That includes the former West Ferry railway station, which sits just yards from the East Coast Main Line, and has been turned into a home.

