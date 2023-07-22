‘Spectacular’ £650k villa near Dundee with outdoor sauna hits the market

A “spectacular” £650,000 villa near Dundee with an outdoor sauna and hot tub has gone on the market.

The five-bedroom property on Coupar Angus Road in Birkhill also features a roof terrace, gated driveway and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Estate agent Verdala describes the property as “spectacular”, adding: “Internal viewing is essential to enable potential buyers to fully appreciate the extent and quality of accommodation on offer within this magnificent family home.”

The building – named The Coach House – is more than a century old but has been renovated and extended since 2011.

The family home has landscaped garden grounds to the front of the property.

Meanwhile, the courtyard provides the ideal entertaining space with a roof-covered dining patio area, BBQ area, composite deck, astro turf lawn and an outbuilding which includes the hot tub, sauna and toilet.

The ground floor comprises a bright lounge overlooking the courtyard and a contemporary kitchen and dining room, with bi-fold doors which lead to the garden.

This level also boasts a utility room and three bedrooms, including one with an en-suite and dressing room.

Integrated kitchen appliances include a dishwasher, gas hob, extractor fan, oven, steam oven, steam microwave, micro oven, fridge and freezer.

The stunning upper level includes access to the roof terrace and two more bedrooms, including the master bedroom, which also has an en-suite and dressing room.

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the master bedroom offer views out over the trees.

The villa comes with gas-fired central heating and a security alarm system.

There is also a gated private driveway leading to parking for multiple vehicles and two garages.

The Birkhill home is on the market with Verdala for offers over £649,000.

A number of other properties with unusual features are for sale in the Dundee area.

That includes the former West Ferry railway station, which sits just yards from the East Coast Main Line, and has been turned into a home.