'Unique' former West Ferry railway station turned home has waiting room basement and outside toilet

The detached cottage, which sits right next to the East Coast Main Line, is up for sale at offers over £150,000.

By Poppy Watson
A detached cottage, which was formerly the West Ferry railway station, is situated on a prime corner in central Broughty Ferry.
The cottage sits right next to a busy train line. Image: Lindsays

A "unique" former Broughty Ferry railway station that has been turned into a home has gone up for sale.

The B-listed cottage, which once operated as West Ferry station, is situated on Douglas Terrace.

Property agent Lindsays, which expects there to be considerable interest in the property, describes it as a "very rare opportunity".

But the new occupants may need to invest in a good pair of earplugs, as the house sits right next to the busy East Coast Main Line.

A “unique” Dundee home with stunning views over the River Tay and beyond has gone on sale for just £150,000.
The house is on the market for offers over £150,000. Image: Lindsays
A detached cottage, which was formerly the West Ferry railway station, is situated on a prime corner in central Broughty Ferry.
Lindsays says it is a “very rare” opportunity for buyers. Image: Lindsays

The property boasts two basement rooms and three ground-floor rooms, as well as an attic space.

These include one bedroom, a dining area with cooking facilities and a living room.

The basement, which formerly housed the railway waiting rooms and ticket office, cannot be accessed from inside the property and only by a staircase which is behind a wall.

Prospective buyers must also be willing to brave the cold when nature calls – as its toilet is located in a brick hut outside.

The unique property boasts a cosy dining area with cooking facilities.
The unique property boasts a cosy dining area with cooking facilities. Image: Lindsays
The unique property boasts a cosy dining area with cooking facilities.
The house is said to require renovation. Image: Lindsays
The property has a spacious living room with a fireplace.
The property has a spacious living room with a fireplace. Image: Lindsays

Lindsays says the property requires renovation, which has been reflected in the asking price.

However, the former railway station has electric heating, lighting and running water.

The property has a spacious living room with a fireplace.
The cottage has three ground-level rooms and two basement rooms. Image: Lindsays
The house has one bedroom. Image: TSPC.
The house has one bedroom. Image: Lindsays
The hallway. Image: TSPC.
The hallway. Image: Lindsays

The front of the property has a south-facing garden with stunning views across the River Tay.

West Ferry station opened in 1859 and closed in 1917, only to be reopened two years later.

It welcomed its final passengers in 1967.

The property offers breath-taking views of the River Tay
The property offers breathtaking views of the River Tay. Image: Lindsays
It has a large front garden.
It has a large front garden. Image: Lindsays

The property is on the market through Lindsays for offers over £150,000.

It is just one of several eye-catching properties for sale in Tayside and Fife, including a Dunfermline penthouse with a roof terrace boasting views across the city.

