‘Unique’ former West Ferry railway station turned home has waiting room basement and outside toilet

A “unique” former Broughty Ferry railway station that has been turned into a home has gone up for sale.

The B-listed cottage, which once operated as West Ferry station, is situated on Douglas Terrace.

Property agent Lindsays, which expects there to be considerable interest in the property, describes it as a “very rare opportunity”.

But the new occupants may need to invest in a good pair of earplugs, as the house sits right next to the busy East Coast Main Line.

The property boasts two basement rooms and three ground-floor rooms, as well as an attic space.

These include one bedroom, a dining area with cooking facilities and a living room.

The basement, which formerly housed the railway waiting rooms and ticket office, cannot be accessed from inside the property and only by a staircase which is behind a wall.

Prospective buyers must also be willing to brave the cold when nature calls – as its toilet is located in a brick hut outside.

Lindsays says the property requires renovation, which has been reflected in the asking price.

However, the former railway station has electric heating, lighting and running water.

The front of the property has a south-facing garden with stunning views across the River Tay.

West Ferry station opened in 1859 and closed in 1917, only to be reopened two years later.

It welcomed its final passengers in 1967.

The property is on the market through Lindsays for offers over £150,000.

