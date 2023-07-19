Dunfermline penthouse with roof terrace boasting views across city and Forth on the market

A penthouse apartment with a rooftop terrace boasting views over Dunfermline and the Forth has gone on the market.

The city centre property is described by estate agent Morgans as a “hidden gem”.

It features an “amazing” rooftop terrace with 360-degree views over the city to the River Forth and beyond.

The apartment is on the market for just under £400,000.

Located on Bruce Street, it is a stone’s throw away from many amenities and public transport links, including the bus station.

Described as “an excellent home for entertaining and for town centre lifestyles”, the penthouse can be accessed via a private lift.

The building dates from the 19th century but the flat was refurbished in 2007.

It features high ceilings and feature exposed brickwork throughout.

Upon entering the flat you enter a large open-plan living, dining and kitchen area.

Towards the back of the property, there is a master bedroom with an en-suite, two further double bedrooms, an additional lounge and a utility room.

Morgans says the additional lounge could easily be converted into a fourth double bedroom.

A stylish family bathroom completes the home.

In addition to the roof terrace, there is a feature balcony.

Morgans says the outdoor space offered is “exceptional and unique for this type of property”, measuring at just over 1,600 sq ft.

The property has development potential with planning permission already approved for a rooftop extension.

The home is on the market with Morgans Solicitors for offers over £390,000.

It is just one of several eye-catching properties for sale in Fife, including an East Neuk townhouse with a stunning glass atrium.