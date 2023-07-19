Dunfermline penthouse with roof terrace boasting views across city and Forth on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline penthouse with roof terrace boasting views across city and Forth on the market

The three-bed property in the city centre - which also has a private lift - is up for sale for just under £400,000.

By Andrew Robson
27 Bruce Street Dunfermline
The penthouse apartment features a rooftop terrace. Image: Morgans

A penthouse apartment with a rooftop terrace boasting views over Dunfermline and the Forth has gone on the market.

The city centre property is described by estate agent Morgans as a “hidden gem”.

It features an “amazing” rooftop terrace with 360-degree views over the city to the River Forth and beyond.

The apartment is on the market for just under £400,000.

Located on Bruce Street, it is a stone’s throw away from many amenities and public transport links, including the bus station.

bright open plan living area
The open-plan living/kitchen/dining space. Image: Morgans
Private lift
You can access the penthouse via a private lift. Image: Morgans

Described as “an excellent home for entertaining and for town centre lifestyles”, the penthouse can be accessed via a private lift.

The building dates from the 19th century but the flat was refurbished in 2007.

It features high ceilings and feature exposed brickwork throughout.

Upon entering the flat you enter a large open-plan living, dining and kitchen area.

Living area
The large open-plan living space. Image: Morgans
Modern Kitchen
The flat’s modern kitchen. Image: Morgans
Bedroom at 27 Bruce Street
The master bedroom features an en-suite. Image: Morgans
Stairs into property
The property’s entrance. Image: Morgans

Towards the back of the property, there is a master bedroom with an en-suite, two further double bedrooms, an additional lounge and a utility room.

Morgans says the additional lounge could easily be converted into a fourth double bedroom.

Bedroom
The second bedroom. Image: Morgans
Double Bedroom
There are three double bedrooms inside the property. Image: Morgans
Bathroom
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Morgans
Stylish family bathroom
The stylish family bathroom. Image: Morgans

A stylish family bathroom completes the home.

In addition to the roof terrace, there is a feature balcony.

Morgans says the outdoor space offered is “exceptional and unique for this type of property”, measuring at just over 1,600 sq ft.

Lounge
There is potential to turn the additional lounge into a fourth bedroom. Image: Morgans
Feature balcony
The feature balcony. Image: Morgans
View from balcony
A view from the property. Image: Morgans
Rooftop terrace in Dunfermline
The rooftop terrace. Image: Morgans

The property has development potential with planning permission already approved for a rooftop extension.

The home is on the market with Morgans Solicitors for offers over £390,000.

It is just one of several eye-catching properties for sale in Fife, including an East Neuk townhouse with a stunning glass atrium.

