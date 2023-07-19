Police find £70k cannabis factory in Perthshire town

Police spent five days outside a Perthshire property after the discovery of a suspected cannabis factory.

Officers were called to a home on Station Road in Methven at 11.25am last Wednesday (July 12).

Inside a number of cannabis plants were being grown.

Police say the value of the class-B drug they seized was £70,000.

Intense police activity at Methven property

The property is located close to the junction of Main Street, near the Methven Post Office.

Initially there were four police vehicles, including vans, outside the home.

For the next 24 hours there was intense activity.

“Police cars and vans were blocking Station Road,” one witness said.

“They were up the grass and the pavement around the house.

“I thought there might have been a murder.”

Electricians, locksmiths and a white van

Onlookers reported seeing electricians on the scene and a locksmith trying to get into the house.

“It looked like there were meter readers there,” a resident said.

“Later on that afternoon there were four skips.

“Then they started filling it with stuff.

“A white van was there. It looked as though they were putting cannabis plants in it.”

Presence until Monday

Most of the vehicles had gone by the following day, but a police car remained parked outside the property until Monday morning.

It is thought the home was empty at the time of the discovery.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a property on Station Road, Methven around 11.25am on Wednesday July 12.

“A number of cannabis plants were found being grown within.

“The cannabis has been valued at approximately £70,000.”

“Inquiries are ongoing.”