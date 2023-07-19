First look at Dunfermline pub after major refurbishment

A Dunfermline city centre pub has reopened to customers after undergoing a major refurbishment.

The Seven Kings on Bridge Street has gone through a six-figure overhaul after closing in June.

New decor and furnishings have been installed inside the Greene King-owned venue while the layout has also been changed.

The bar area has been extended, offering more service space with extra tills.

Another new feature is a cocktail bar area with bifold doors, which can be closed to create a private function room.

The pub now has 10 TV screens and the outdoor space has also been given an upgrade.

General manager Amanda Gerlack said: “Whether you’re looking to catch up with friends or enjoy the live sports and events, all are welcome at the Seven Kings.

“We’re a very busy pub and post-refurbishment, we hope to be even busier, which meant our main focus for the renovation was making the pub easier to navigate and speed up our service.

“The revamp has brought a revived atmosphere to the pub, and we’re confident that with our improved facilities we’ll be proud to offer our guests an even better drinking, dining and social experience.”

The pub had lodged plans for the refurbishment earlier this year.

The Seven Kings will host a family fun day on Sunday July 30 in partnership with Dunfermline Athletic FC, following their promotion to the Championship.

There will be an appearance from players, with fans also getting the chance to see the league trophy.