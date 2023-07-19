First look at Dunfermline pub after major refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

First look at Dunfermline pub after major refurbishment

The Seven Kings has reopened after a six-figure investment.

By Ben MacDonald
Amanda Gerlack, Seven Kings
General manager Amanda Gerlack outside the Seven Kings pub in Dunfermline. Image: Brazen PR

A Dunfermline city centre pub has reopened to customers after undergoing a major refurbishment.

The Seven Kings on Bridge Street has gone through a six-figure overhaul after closing in June.

New decor and furnishings have been installed inside the Greene King-owned venue while the layout has also been changed.

The Seven Kings has reopened following refurbishment work. Image: Brazen PR

The bar area has been extended, offering more service space with extra tills.

Another new feature is a cocktail bar area with bifold doors, which can be closed to create a private function room.

The pub now has 10 TV screens and the outdoor space has also been given an upgrade.

Seven Kings, Dunfermline
The pub now has 10 screens. Image: Brazen PR
The outside seating area. Image: Brazen PR
The Seven Kings has new decor. Image: Brazen PR

General manager Amanda Gerlack said: “Whether you’re looking to catch up with friends or enjoy the live sports and events, all are welcome at the Seven Kings.

“We’re a very busy pub and post-refurbishment, we hope to be even busier, which meant our main focus for the renovation was making the pub easier to navigate and speed up our service.

“The revamp has brought a revived atmosphere to the pub, and we’re confident that with our improved facilities we’ll be proud to offer our guests an even better drinking, dining and social experience.”

Seating areas have been refreshed. Image: Brazen PR
The bar closed for the work last month. Image: Brazen PR

The pub had lodged plans for the refurbishment earlier this year.

The Seven Kings will host a family fun day on Sunday July 30 in partnership with Dunfermline Athletic FC, following their promotion to the Championship.

There will be an appearance from players, with fans also getting the chance to see the league trophy.

