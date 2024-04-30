Property Beautiful four bedroom house in Balmerino sits beside the River Tay Whitegates Cottage has four bedrooms, solar panels, and magnificent Tay views. By Jack McKeown April 30 2024, 5:55am April 30 2024, 5:55am Share Beautiful four bedroom house in Balmerino sits beside the River Tay Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4964470/beautiful-four-bedroom-house-in-balmerino-sits-beside-the-river-tay/ Copy Link 0 comment Whitegates Cottage is in Kirkton of Balmerino. Image: TSPC. A lovely, traditional cottage in Kirkton of Balmerino has gone on sale for £450,000. Whitegates Cottage has a fantastic rural location in the riverside hamlet. Kirkton of Balmerino sits on a gentle hillside sloping up from the edge of the Tay a few miles from Wormit. On the ground floor is a lounge with wood burning stove and patio doors that offer a breath-taking outlook across the river. An adjacent kitchen also has superb views. Whitegates Cottage looks across the Tay. Image: TSPC. The views are exceptional. Image: TSPC. A large reception hallway a spiral staircase to the upper level. There are also two double bedrooms on the ground floor, as well as a single bedroom/study and a family bathroom. The living room has exposed timber beams and a wood burner. Image: TSPC. There is a spacious reception hallway with exposed stone wall. Image: TSPC. The upper level has two more bedrooms, one with a walk-in wardrobe, and a shower room. The house has LPG heating and solar panels. Many of the rooms have exposed timber beams. The garden looks over the river. Image: TSPC. It’s a good place to watch the sun set. Image: TSPC. Whitegates Cottage has parking for two cars at the front. A double detached garage and another parking space is to the rear. The back garden overlooks a vast sweep of the Tay and gets the sun all day long. Whitegates Cottage is on sale with Lindsays for offers over £450,000.
