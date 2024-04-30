Beautiful four bedroom house in Balmerino sits beside the River Tay

A lovely, traditional cottage in Kirkton of Balmerino has gone on sale for £450,000.

Whitegates Cottage has a fantastic rural location in the riverside hamlet. Kirkton of Balmerino sits on a gentle hillside sloping up from the edge of the Tay a few miles from Wormit.

On the ground floor is a lounge with wood burning stove and patio doors that offer a breath-taking outlook across the river. An adjacent kitchen also has superb views.

A large reception hallway a spiral staircase to the upper level. There are also two double bedrooms on the ground floor, as well as a single bedroom/study and a family bathroom.

The upper level has two more bedrooms, one with a walk-in wardrobe, and a shower room.

The house has LPG heating and solar panels. Many of the rooms have exposed timber beams.

Whitegates Cottage has parking for two cars at the front. A double detached garage and another parking space is to the rear.

The back garden overlooks a vast sweep of the Tay and gets the sun all day long.

Whitegates Cottage is on sale with Lindsays for offers over £450,000.