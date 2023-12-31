Sir Rod Stewart and family enjoy luxury break at five-star Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire

Sir Rod Stewart and his family have been pictured enjoying a luxury break at the five-star Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire.

The 78-year-old rock superstar celebrated Celtic’s 2-1 win over Rangers yesterday with cocktails with his wife Penny Lancaster and 18-year-old son Alistair.

Penny shared a photo of her family in the Aucherarder hotel’s American Bar on Instagram.

The English model, 52, captioned the post “celebrating 2-1 win to Celtic”, tagging her family.

Celtic fan Sir Rod and his son Alastair were both dressed smartly in a suit and tie for the occasion while Penny wore a long sleeve black dress.

Sir Rod enjoys world-famous hospitality in Auchertarder

Gleneagles was recently named the world’s best hotel for hospitality and boasts 11 different restaurants and bars, including the only two-star Michelin restaurant in Scotland.

The resort is favoured among celebrities, with famous diners and guests including Queen Elizabeth II, John Travolta and Sir Sean Connery – to name a few.

It comes as Sir Rod is set to appear on Jools Holland’s Hootenanny tonight.

It will be the first time he has appeared on the annual Hogmanay music show.