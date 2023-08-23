Gleneagles Hotel named world’s best for hospitality

Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire has been named the world’s best for its hospitality.

The luxury resort in Auchterarder has been recognised by The World’s 50 Best Hotels Awards 2023.

The panel of 580 people who voted included hoteliers, travel journalists, consultants, and seasoned luxury travellers.

Gleneagles hospitality award ‘incredible honour’

Managing director at the hotel Conor O’Leary has called the award “a celebration of their hard work”.

He said: “It’s an incredible honour to be the first recipient of the art of hospitality award.

“It’s all down to the incredible people that make up the team at Gleneagles. Without them this wouldn’t be possible.

“This award is a celebration of their hard work and commitment to making each and every guest’s stay a truly unique and memorable experience.”

The hotel first opened in 1924 and will celebrate its 100-year-anniversary next year.

Conor added: “The Gleneagles Hotel is unlike anywhere else in the world. We strive to offer service which is also second to none. To receive this recognition is very special”.

The hotel was purchased in 2015 by Ennismore and boasts 11 different restaurants and bars, including Andrew Fairlie, the only two Michelin star restaurant in Scotland.

World’s 50 Best Hotels Awards

Managing director for The World’s 50 Best Hotels, Tim Brooke-Webb, said he is “especially pleased” to be celebrating the Perthshire hotel.

He said: “The Gleneagles Hotel has been a mainstay on the hotel scene since its original iteration in 1924 and continues to prove itself as an example of what it means to be truly hospitable.

“We believe that it is the staff who bring one-of-a-kind experiences and hotels to life.

“In a world that is fascinated by the new, we are especially pleased to be celebrating the people behind this historic hotel – led emphatically by Conor O’Leary”.

The World’s 50 Best Hotels Awards 2023 ceremony will take place on September 19.