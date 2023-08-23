Gleneagles Hotel named world’s best for hospitality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gleneagles Hotel named world’s best for hospitality

The Perthshire hotel has been praised for its staff who bring "one-of-a-kind experiences" to life.

By Alex Banks
Gleneagles Hotel
The Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire has been named the world’s best for its hospitality.

The luxury resort in Auchterarder has been recognised by The World’s 50 Best Hotels Awards 2023.

The panel of 580 people who voted included hoteliers, travel journalists, consultants, and seasoned luxury travellers.

Gleneagles hospitality award ‘incredible honour’

Managing director at the hotel Conor O’Leary has called the award “a celebration of their hard work”.

He said: “It’s an incredible honour to be the first recipient of the art of hospitality award.

“It’s all down to the incredible people that make up the team at Gleneagles. Without them this wouldn’t be possible.

“This award is a celebration of their hard work and commitment to making each and every guest’s stay a truly unique and memorable experience.”

Conor O’Leary, managing director at Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Steve Macdougall/DC Thomson.

The hotel first opened in 1924 and will celebrate its 100-year-anniversary next year.

Conor added: “The Gleneagles Hotel is unlike anywhere else in the world. We strive to offer service which is also second to none. To receive this recognition is very special”.

The hotel was purchased in 2015 by Ennismore and boasts 11 different restaurants and bars, including Andrew Fairlie, the only two Michelin star restaurant in Scotland.

World’s 50 Best Hotels Awards

Managing director for The World’s 50 Best Hotels, Tim Brooke-Webb, said he is “especially pleased” to be celebrating the Perthshire hotel.

He said: “The Gleneagles Hotel has been a mainstay on the hotel scene since its original iteration in 1924 and continues to prove itself as an example of what it means to be truly hospitable.

Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“We believe that it is the staff who bring one-of-a-kind experiences and hotels to life.

“In a world that is fascinated by the new, we are especially pleased to be celebrating the people behind this historic hotel – led emphatically by Conor O’Leary”.

The World’s 50 Best Hotels Awards 2023 ceremony will take place on September 19.

Conversation