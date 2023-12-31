Man taken to hospital after police descend on Dysart ‘disturbance’

A man has been taken to hospital following a disturbance in Dysart at the weekend.

The incident happened in the Fife town’s High Street on Saturday at around 8pm.

Emergency services, including police and ambulance, were called to the scene.

The man’s condition is not known.

Enquiries ongoing

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 7.55pm on Saturday we were called to a report of a disturbance in High Street, Dysart.

“Officers attended and a 29-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

An eyewitness said: “The street was blocked off by two police cars and an ambulance.

“It happened on my street but I don’t know what it was.”