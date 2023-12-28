Heartbroken Cupar family vow never to return to home devastated by Storm Gerrit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heartbroken Cupar family vow never to return to home devastated by Storm Gerrit

Precious family mementos were lost as the home was submerged by 2ft of floodwater.

By Neil Henderson
Andrew McIntosh at the family home in Kinloss Crescent, ruined by Storm Gerrit.
Andrew McIntosh at the family home in Kinloss Crescent, ruined by Storm Gerrit. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A heartbroken Cupar family say they will never return to their house after it was devastated by Storm Gerrit.

Andrew McIntosh’s family home for the past 24 years was one of several on Kinloss Crescent to be flooded when the nearby burn broke its banks on Wednesday.

Mr McIntosh, 35, said the flooding was by far the worst he had ever seen.

At the height of Storm Gerrit, floodwater rose so quickly that he said he had just minutes to get his father and pet dogs out of the property.

Cupar home submerged by floodwater caused by Storm Gerrit

Floodwater rose to around two feet deep, ruining practically everything on the ground floor.

Andrew McIntosh surveys the damage to his kitchen by Storm Gerrit flooding.
Andrew McIntosh surveys the damage to his kitchen. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Mud left from the floodwater in the kitchen.
Mud left from the floodwater in the kitchen. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Much of the furniture, ornaments and family mementoes that couldn’t be taken upstairs have been destroyed.

On Thursday morning, Mr McIntosh entered his home for the first time since the floodwater had subsided.

Accompanied by his sister and other relatives, he said it was “soul-destroying” to see his home ruined.

He told The Courier: “We are broken, it’s just so heartbreaking to see the amount of damage.

“It’s bad enough to lose possessions such as furniture but the worst thing is we’ve lost family mementoes that were my late mother’s.

Precious family mementoes destroyed

“We lost mum in 2021 during Covid.

“Photographs and belongings that we have to remember her have been destroyed by the flood.

“It’s heartbreaking to see.

The mud-covered living room.
The mud-covered living room. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Andrew McIntosh outside his family home.
Andrew McIntosh outside his family home. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“My father has already vowed he’ll never return to the house he once shared with his wife.

“He said to come back after all that has been lost is just too difficult.”

Mr McIntosh said the Storm Gerrit floodwater rose rapidly – first up across the garden before eventually running into the house.

A car parked on the drive was also damaged by the water, which reached waist height.

He added: “We had a few sandbags left from the flooding we had here in November but it wasn’t enough.

“I’ve even lost vital supplies of medication that I need but it’s the loss of my mum’s things that can’t be replaced that hurts the most.

Family say they won’t return to their home of 24 years

“I’m just glad she wasn’t here to witness the house she made a home for us all ruined like this.”

Much of Kinloss Crescent was still covered in thick brown mud as the clean-up operation began.

Council workers start the clean-up of the Kinloss Crescent area of Cupar after Storm Gerrit
Council workers start the clean-up of the area. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A resident in nearby Skinners Steps said he had found his dustbin in the next street after it was washed away.

He said the flooding was the worst he’d ever experienced.

He said: “Water was at least three feet deep and everything in my garden got swept away.

“We get flooding a lot here from the burn but never as bad as this.

“It’s time a proper solution was found to solve the problem.

“We can’t go on fearing the worst every time it rains.”

Elsewhere in Cupar Mohamed Iqbal, owner of Ali’s Discount Superstore on Skinners Steps for the past 17 years, said his shop had been destroyed by the storm.

