Storm Gerrit in Tayside and Fife: Pictures and video reveal destruction

Storm Gerrit has caused chaos across Tayside and Fife this week.

The wild weather on Tuesday night – and throughout Wednesday – heaped more misery on residents living next to Perth’s North Inch, while some locals in Cupar had to be evacuated from their homes.

Several properties in Strathmiglo were also flooded after the River Eden burst its banks.

Meanwhile in Dundee, residents in Tofthill Place were left in shock when a line of trees crashed down on to their houses during the storms.

And in Broughty Ferry a train was hit by a tree at Orchar Park, with Police Scotland, Scottish Ambulance Service and six Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances attending the scene.

The destruction followed the Met Office’s yellow weather warning which continued until midnight on Wednesday and there was still disruption on Thursday morning.

The Courier’s photographers, reporters and readers captured the chaos.

Storm Gerrit in Dundee

Storm Gerrit in Angus

Storm Gerrit in Perthshire

Storm Gerrit in Fife