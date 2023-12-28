Storm Gerrit: Errol flood defences fail to stop flooding – and shift problem elsewhere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Gerrit: Errol flood defences fail to stop flooding – and shift problem elsewhere

Locals say the controversial earthworks need to go after parts of Errol were hit by flooding as a direct result of the new measures.

By Morag Lindsay
earth barrier intended to stop flooding at edge of Errol park
The earthworks on Errol football pitches were intended to stop flooding. Image: DC Thomson

Errol residents say unpopular new flood defences failed to stop the flow of water during Storm Gerrit – and created a whole new flooding problem elsewhere.

The controversial earthworks were built on land in the town’s park following heavy rain in October.

But locals said they were in the wrong place – and complained they weren’t consulted before their football pitches were dug up.

Now the critics say Storm Gerrit has proved them right.

Parts of the town which have flooded previously flooded again on Wednesday.

And water from the defences was diverted towards homes next to the park which have not been at risk before.

Flooded road with modern houses in background in Errol during Storm Gerrit
Flooding at Preston Watson Drive, Errol, during Storm Gerrit. Image: Sylvia Farquharson/Facebook.

Local councillor Angus Forbes said he would be pressing Perth and Kinross Council officers to re-examine the issue.

“The whole thing is a mess,” he said.

“The people who are being affected by flooding said at the time ‘this is never going to work’ and yesterday they were proved right.”

Is there another solution to Errol flooding?

The flood defences were installed on a corner of the Errol football pitches in the autumn.

The aim was to direct water away from a lane leading to properties in Gowrie Place.

muddy earth barrier next to Errol primary school
The controversial Errol flood defences are on land formerly used for football pitches. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Forbes said there had been persistent flooding in the area and it was “welly deep in water” again on Wednesday.

However, Preston Watson Street, next to the park, was also flooded for the first time.

Locals said the water was clearly being pushed towards them from the defences in the park.

Mr Forbes said he would be taking their concerns to council officers in the new year.

Angus Forbes
Angus Forbes will pursue Errol residents’ flooding concerns. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

“I think they’re going to have to go back and look at the root of the problem and come up with another solution,” he said.

‘Cheap and badly planned work’

Errol residents voiced their frustrations over the flooding on Facebook.

One said: “It has made a difference – not a positive one though. Preston Watson Street is now a river and the gardens down here are flooded.”

Another said: “Cheap and badly planned work which will end up costing more to fix than it did to do in the first place”

View of earthworks in Errol Park looking towards football pitches with school and church in background
The Errol flood defences drying out on Thursday. Image: DC Thomson.

Perth and Kinross Council previously said it would be willing to look at the situation again.

Speaking last month, a spokesperson said: “Recent storm events have exacerbated an issue with surface water collecting in areas of Errol causing water run-off into neighbouring properties.

“Localised earthworks are being undertaken to form a physical barrier that will divert water away from these properties.

“The football pitches that may be impacted by these urgent and necessary works will require some minor realignment which will be reviewed upon completion of the earthworks.”

Conversation