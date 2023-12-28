Storm Gerrit: Errol flood defences fail to stop flooding – and shift problem elsewhere

Errol residents say unpopular new flood defences failed to stop the flow of water during Storm Gerrit – and created a whole new flooding problem elsewhere.

The controversial earthworks were built on land in the town’s park following heavy rain in October.

But locals said they were in the wrong place – and complained they weren’t consulted before their football pitches were dug up.

Now the critics say Storm Gerrit has proved them right.

Parts of the town which have flooded previously flooded again on Wednesday.

And water from the defences was diverted towards homes next to the park which have not been at risk before.

Local councillor Angus Forbes said he would be pressing Perth and Kinross Council officers to re-examine the issue.

“The whole thing is a mess,” he said.

“The people who are being affected by flooding said at the time ‘this is never going to work’ and yesterday they were proved right.”

Is there another solution to Errol flooding?

The flood defences were installed on a corner of the Errol football pitches in the autumn.

The aim was to direct water away from a lane leading to properties in Gowrie Place.

Mr Forbes said there had been persistent flooding in the area and it was “welly deep in water” again on Wednesday.

However, Preston Watson Street, next to the park, was also flooded for the first time.

Locals said the water was clearly being pushed towards them from the defences in the park.

Mr Forbes said he would be taking their concerns to council officers in the new year.

“I think they’re going to have to go back and look at the root of the problem and come up with another solution,” he said.

‘Cheap and badly planned work’

Errol residents voiced their frustrations over the flooding on Facebook.

One said: “It has made a difference – not a positive one though. Preston Watson Street is now a river and the gardens down here are flooded.”

Another said: “Cheap and badly planned work which will end up costing more to fix than it did to do in the first place”

Perth and Kinross Council previously said it would be willing to look at the situation again.

Speaking last month, a spokesperson said: “Recent storm events have exacerbated an issue with surface water collecting in areas of Errol causing water run-off into neighbouring properties.

“Localised earthworks are being undertaken to form a physical barrier that will divert water away from these properties.

“The football pitches that may be impacted by these urgent and necessary works will require some minor realignment which will be reviewed upon completion of the earthworks.”