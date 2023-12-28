Storm Gerrit: Perth residents’ despair at motorists ‘moving cones’ to drive on closed road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Storm Gerrit: Perth residents’ despair at motorists ‘moving cones’ to drive on closed road

The road was shut during Storm Gerrit due to flooding.

By Kieran Webster
Kennet Michie standing outside his house in Feus Road, Perth.
Kenneth Michie expressed his concern about the drivers. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Residents on a Perth street have voiced concerns after drivers ignored ‘road closed’ signs during Storm Gerrit.

Feus Road flooded on Wednesday, with surface water as deep as the pavement.

Residents erected signs – issued by the council – to close the road, due to fears waves could get into properties and gardens.

However, drivers allegedly ignored the signs – simply moving the cones out of the way.

It comes after wind and rain from Storm Gerrit caused chaos across Tayside and Fife.

Drivers ‘flying up’ Feus Road

Kenneth Michie, 77, told The Courier: “They [drivers] just move the cones and drive around them.

“After that, they go flying up here – my front garden was covered in mud and leaves this morning and I’ve had to sweep it.

“Yesterday, the water was only up to the pavement but if it comes up below the house – that’s the problem for me.

Surface water on Feus Road.
Surface water on Feus Road. Image: Elaine Hogg

“Some of the residents put up the signs, but we didn’t see anyone from Scottish Water or the council.

“You’re on your own – we get a newsletter twice a year but there’s nothing actually being done.”

The pensioner believes improvements need to be made to the drainage on the street, but the council found in 2023 that work would not be feasible.

Cars ‘don’t slow down’

“This issue has been going on since 2010 – the sewage system can’t take the water that’s coming down.”

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, echoed the concerns.

She said: “There was so much water yesterday and cars don’t slow down.

“The water comes right up to my door but it didn’t come in this time.

Flooding on Feus Road.
Flooding on Feus Road during Storm Gerrit. Image: Stuart Cowper

“I think it’s sensible for residents to close the road but the council just want residents to do it all.

“It’s crazy that people come down here when there’s water on the road.

“I get people need to get from A to B but they should have common sense not to come through.

“The drains need to be upgraded.”

Council ‘cannot guarantee’ Feus Road attendance

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “While we appreciate the distress that flooding causes residents, as we have explained to the residents of Feus Road previously, only the police have the power to close a road in an emergency.

“The council can authorise a road closure, and this is requested by staff when we are on site.

“However, during a severe weather event, our resources are very stretched, and we cannot guarantee attendance at Feus Road.

“For example, yesterday we were responding to calls across Perth and Kinross to flooding, trees down and snow all at the same time.”

Police Scotland confirmed it has received a report of drivers ignoring signs, and has liaised with the council about the issue.

Conversation