Storm Gerrit: Perth residents’ despair at motorists ‘moving cones’ to drive on closed road

Residents on a Perth street have voiced concerns after drivers ignored ‘road closed’ signs during Storm Gerrit.

Feus Road flooded on Wednesday, with surface water as deep as the pavement.

Residents erected signs – issued by the council – to close the road, due to fears waves could get into properties and gardens.

However, drivers allegedly ignored the signs – simply moving the cones out of the way.

It comes after wind and rain from Storm Gerrit caused chaos across Tayside and Fife.

Drivers ‘flying up’ Feus Road

Kenneth Michie, 77, told The Courier: “They [drivers] just move the cones and drive around them.

“After that, they go flying up here – my front garden was covered in mud and leaves this morning and I’ve had to sweep it.

“Yesterday, the water was only up to the pavement but if it comes up below the house – that’s the problem for me.

“Some of the residents put up the signs, but we didn’t see anyone from Scottish Water or the council.

“You’re on your own – we get a newsletter twice a year but there’s nothing actually being done.”

The pensioner believes improvements need to be made to the drainage on the street, but the council found in 2023 that work would not be feasible.

Cars ‘don’t slow down’

“This issue has been going on since 2010 – the sewage system can’t take the water that’s coming down.”

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, echoed the concerns.

She said: “There was so much water yesterday and cars don’t slow down.

“The water comes right up to my door but it didn’t come in this time.

“I think it’s sensible for residents to close the road but the council just want residents to do it all.

“It’s crazy that people come down here when there’s water on the road.

“I get people need to get from A to B but they should have common sense not to come through.

“The drains need to be upgraded.”

Council ‘cannot guarantee’ Feus Road attendance

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “While we appreciate the distress that flooding causes residents, as we have explained to the residents of Feus Road previously, only the police have the power to close a road in an emergency.

“The council can authorise a road closure, and this is requested by staff when we are on site.

“However, during a severe weather event, our resources are very stretched, and we cannot guarantee attendance at Feus Road.

“For example, yesterday we were responding to calls across Perth and Kinross to flooding, trees down and snow all at the same time.”

Police Scotland confirmed it has received a report of drivers ignoring signs, and has liaised with the council about the issue.