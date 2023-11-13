Errol residents’ anger as council digs up football pitches for flood prevention works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Errol residents’ anger as council digs up football pitches for flood prevention works

Locals say they weren't consulted before work started on the measures at Errol Park.

By Kathryn Anderson
Errol park with football goal in foreground and church in background.
Errol residents fear for their football pitches.

Errol residents are raising the alarm after Perth and Kinross Council dug up their football pitches to make way for flood prevention measures.

The earthworks are being carried out at the Carse community’s park.

Council bosses say they need to build a barrier to prevent nearby homes from flooding.

But Errol residents say they weren’t consulted before their football pitches were targeted.

And they’re worried about what the scheme will mean for local groups who use the park.

Roger Humphry – who co-founded an informal weekly community football group in the park, says the community is “very concerned”.

Mr Humphry, who is vice-chairman of Errol Community Council, said the works will impact the full-sized and seven-a-side football pitches.

Coastguard crew wading through waist high water with a boat next to flooded cars in Invergowrie.
Coastguard teams in nearby Invergowrie during the recent flooding. Image: DC Thomson/ Mhairi Edwards.

“There has been no formal consultation so no one seems to know for sure what is happening,” he said.

“We don’t know who signed this off, what it’s for, if it’s been well thought-out, if it’s sensible, or not sensible, who was consulted, or if details could be improved.”

He said he had asked councillors to call for a pause to the work.

“This is not how to treat communities,” he said.

“The obvious and decent thing to do is to pause, and discuss it respectfully with the community in the normal way”.

Errol councillors in dark over football pitches’ fate

It comes after locals took part in a community planning event just a few weeks ago.

Carse of Gowrie councillor Angus Forbes has raised the community’s concerns with council officials.

He said local councillors were not even aware the work was going ahead.

Angus Forbes
Angus Forbes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Forbes has also written to Depute Provost Andrew Parrott who convenes the environment, infrastructure and economic development committee.

In his email to Mr Parrott, he says: “Worries are now surfacing about where this flood water will go once the scheme is finished with some residents calling for the project to be stopped because they fear their properties may end up flooded as a result of this.

Perth and Kinross Council said the action was taken following the recent storms.

A spokesperson said: “Recent storm events have exacerbated an issue with surface water collecting in areas of Errol causing water run-off into neighbouring properties.

“Localised earthworks are being undertaken to form a physical barrier that will divert water away from these properties.

“The football pitches that may be impacted by these urgent and necessary works will require some minor realignment which will be reviewed upon completion of the earthworks.”

Conversation