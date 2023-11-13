Christmas in Scotland: What did Courier TV critic make of Fife-shot festive film?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Christmas in Scotland: What did Courier TV critic make of Fife-shot festive film?

Courier TV critic David Pollock reviews the movie that was shot in Culross, Limekilns and Crieff and is available to stream until December 12.

Christmas in Scotland film. Supplied by Channel 5/Paramount Date; Unknown
Christmas in Scotland film. Supplied by Channel 5/Paramount Date; Unknown
By David Pollock

Here’s a fun game for Fifers to play, if you’re watching the new, Fife-shot seasonal film Christmas in Scotland, which made its debut on Channel 5 over the weekend and is now up on the 5 website to view again.

Every time one of the characters visiting from the US marvels at the magical beauty and charm of the fictional Scots village of ‘Glenrothie’, try saying ‘Glenrothes’ in your head. It’ll give you a whole different perspective on this weird fantasy version of Scotland, no doubt aimed at US audiences.

Emma McKenzie (Jill Winternitz, from Netflix’s The Sandman) is a crack New York window display designer, who loses a big job doing a New Year display and ends up accompanying her dad Mike (Toby Rolt) to Scotland for Christmas, to rediscover their family history.

Filming in Culross for the movie in February 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mike doesn’t know whether Glenrothie is in the Highlands or Lowlands, but he can’t wait to sample those authentic Scottish delicacies. Namely the black pudding and jam on toast, apparently.

He and Emma drive in behind the wheel of a vintage Mini Cooper – that’s one specialist car hire company, I thought – and before long he’s being dressed in kilts and romanced by fun-loving local spinster Ruth (Jane MacFarlane).

Scottish stage favourites add charm

Emma, meanwhile, is at the root of one of the weirdest premises for a film I can remember. Tweedy, tradition-obsessed Laird Duncan (Lewis Howden) owns Glenrothie and won’t let it be gaudily decorated at Christmas, meaning neighbouring village Burnglennan (the place names appear to be assembled out of a hat) will win the local Christmas decoration contest.

Spurred on by the Laird’s granddaughter Rhona (Caoimhe Fisher) and local business owner Megan (Caroline Deyga), Emma is convinced to stay and use her special powers of fairy light arrangement to make the village’s first-ever prizewinning display.

Meanwhile Laird’s son Alex (Dominic Watters) handsomes his way around the place, apparently inevitably set to tempt Emma away from her jet-set life in New York. It’s all utterly corny and featherlight, of course, and based in only the vaguest sense of reality.

Scenes for Christmas in Scotland were filmed in Culross, Limekilns and Crieff. Image: Channel 5/Paramount

Yet Winternitz is a charming lead, and the presence of so many Scottish stage favourites (Howden, Deyga, Steven McNicoll, Pauline Lynch) adds to a sense of the playfully tongue-in-cheek. The Culross and Limekilns locations also look beautiful on film, of course.

And my verdict?

Three stars. 

If you want to check it out to help get in the Christmas spirit while you’re putting the tree up, though, you’d better be quick about it – it’s only online for streaming until Tuesday the 12th December.

