‘Cheesy’ Christmas in Scotland film shot in Fife gets positive response from viewers

A Christmas film with scenes shot in Fife and Perthshire has recieved a positive response from viewers after its television debut.

A Christmas in Scotland, which was filmed in locations including Culross, Limekilns and Crieff earlier this year, aired on Channel 5 on Sunday afternoon.

The romantic drama follows an installation designer who visits Scotland and finds herself helping a small community to create a festive lights display.

Her efforts are supervised by the wealthy heir of ‘Glenrothie Castle’, Alex.

A trailer for the film saw New Yorker Emma MacKenzie – played by Californian actress Jill Winternitz– disappointed by a lack of Christmas decorations in the village.

She discovers that the festive season has not been celebrated in Glenrothie since 1640.

And whilst for some the plotline was a bit “cheesy”, it proved to be ideal for others.

Writing on The Courier’s social media post, Suzie Donald said: “Typical cheesy Christmas film but I liked it.”

Jill Morgan added: “Some of the acting was rather wooden but as cheesy Xmas films go it was okay.”

And Evelyn Mclaughlan said: “Actually enjoyed a wee scottish Xmas film.”

Others were pleased to see Scotland depicted on screen and were amused by the fictional town “‘Glenrothie” featured in the film.

Myra Fraser said: “A bit cheesy, but I enjoyed it – and of course beautiful Scotland.”

Laura Bennett added: Thought it was a cute wee film, plus Glenrothie cracked me up being near Glenrothes.”

However not everyone was as complimentary, with Steve Mitchell simply saying: “It was awful.”

And Gary Hopton added: “Rubbish, lame storyline where you knew what was going to happen from the start, and some of the acting was terrible.”

Actress speaks of ‘magical’ time filming

Speaking ahead of its first screening, actress Jill Winternitz said shooting the film in Fife was the “highlight” of her year.

She told The Courier: “The real highlight of my year was living and working in Fife.

“Christmas in Scotland was such a magical and heart-warming set to be on.

“What I loved was that the entire crew was Scottish.

“All these amazing Scottish actors took me in and taught me their traditions.”