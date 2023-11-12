‘Cheesy’ Christmas in Scotland film shot in Fife gets positive response from viewers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘Cheesy’ Christmas in Scotland film shot in Fife gets positive response from viewers

Christmas in Scotland, which was filmed earlier this year, aired on Sunday afternoon. 

By Laura Devlin
Christmas in Scotland was shot in Fife and Perthshire. Supplied by Channel 5/Paramount.
Christmas in Scotland was shot in Fife and Perthshire. Supplied by Channel 5/Paramount.

A Christmas film with scenes shot in Fife and Perthshire has recieved a positive response from viewers after its television debut.

A Christmas in Scotland, which was filmed in locations including Culross, Limekilns and Crieff earlier this year, aired on Channel 5 on Sunday afternoon.

The romantic drama follows an installation designer who visits Scotland and finds herself helping a small community to create a festive lights display.

Her efforts are supervised by the wealthy heir of ‘Glenrothie Castle’, Alex.

A trailer for the film saw New Yorker Emma MacKenzie – played by Californian actress Jill Winternitz– disappointed by a lack of Christmas decorations in the village.

She discovers that the festive season has not been celebrated in Glenrothie since 1640.

Filming in progress for the film in Culross earlier this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

And whilst for some the plotline was a bit “cheesy”, it proved to be ideal for others.

Writing on The Courier’s social media post, Suzie Donald said: “Typical cheesy Christmas film but I liked it.”

Jill Morgan added: “Some of the acting was rather wooden but as cheesy Xmas films go it was okay.”

And Evelyn Mclaughlan said: “Actually enjoyed a wee scottish Xmas film.”

Others were pleased to see Scotland depicted on screen and were amused by the fictional town “‘Glenrothie” featured in the film.

Myra Fraser said: “A bit cheesy, but I enjoyed it – and of course beautiful Scotland.”

Christmas in Scotland film. Fife/Perthshire. Supplied by Channel 5/Paramount.

Laura Bennett added: Thought it was a cute wee film, plus Glenrothie cracked me up being near Glenrothes.”

However not everyone was as complimentary, with Steve Mitchell simply saying: “It was awful.”

And Gary Hopton added: “Rubbish, lame storyline where you knew what was going to happen from the start, and some of the acting was terrible.”

Actress speaks of ‘magical’ time filming

Speaking ahead of its first screening, actress Jill Winternitz said shooting the film in Fife was the “highlight” of her year.

She told The Courier: “The real highlight of my year was living and working in Fife.

Jill Winternitz starring in Christmas in Scotland. Image: Channel 5/Paramount.

“Christmas in Scotland was such a magical and heart-warming set to be on.

“What I loved was that the entire crew was Scottish.

“All these amazing Scottish actors took me in and taught me their traditions.”

More from Fife

To go with story by Laura Devlin. New Greggs Kirkcaldy Picture shows; New Greggs Kirkcaldy . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by Nikki McManus Date; Unknown
New Kirkcaldy Greggs opens at site of former car dealership
Kirkcaldy Remembrance Sunday 2023
Pictures as hundreds fall silent to mark Remembrance Day in Fife
Police at the scene of the incident on Saturday. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Female pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Fife
Billy Kay
Fife mining disaster was 'prophesied by spey-wife', reveals Billy Kay in new book
‘Cheesy’ Christmas in Scotland film shot in Fife gets positive response from viewers
Emergency services extinguish car fire in middle of Fife street
Rob Allen reveals the storm damage to the sea wall at the end of his garden.
Wave of relief for Pittenweem family whose home was threatened by sea wall collapse
Police used a facial reconstruction to help identify the remains of Ean Coutts.
Fife skeleton murder trial — Ean Coutts body lay so long that cause of…
Trains will be disrupted in Dundee, Tayside and Fife this weekend
Major disruption to Dundee and Fife trains during engineering works this weekend
kirkcaldy sudden death
Police seal off Kirkcaldy flats after 'unexplained' death of man, 48
Dysart drugs bust
Man, 23, charged as £140k of drugs found in Fife raids

Conversation