Hundreds turn out for run in memory of Dundee hero Liz McColgan’s late husband

Dundee hero Liz McColgan has thanked the global running community who turned out in memory of her late husband John Nuttall.

Family, friends, clients, and colleagues of John took part in a commemorative run at the 5/6 park in Doha on Sunday.

Those in Qatar were joined by runners across the globe who also took part in the run at the same time, wherever they were in the world.

Liz had previously invited people to take part in the event in a post on social media, saying it would be celebration of John’s life doing what he loved to do.

The cross country runner died suddenly of a heart attack on Thursday morning.

The 56-year-old married Liz in January 2014.

He had previously been married to fellow English distance runner Alison Wyeth – but they later divorced.

John had two children to Alison, Hannah and Luke Nuttall, who also went on to be runners.

‘From the bottom of my heart, thank you’

Writing on social media, Liz McColgan expressed her gratitude to all those who took part in Sunday’s event.

The 59-year-old also shared photos of people out running on her Instagram ‘story’.

She said: “Thank you to everyone that took the time out of their day to celebrate my husband John’s life by running or walking.

“From Doha to all around the world, from the bottom of my heart thank you.”

Following John’s death, waves of tributes tributes flooded in, including from his step-daughter – Commonwealth Games gold medallist Eilish.

In a post on Facebook, she said: “It’s hard to find the words right now.

“Our family suffered a huge loss yesterday with the sudden passing of my stepfather John.

“We’ve spent the last six weeks here in Doha, with my mum and John, and so his passing has been a huge shock.

“There is such a huge outpouring of love from both Doha and everyone back home in the UK.

“It just reinforces how many people thought so highly of him. He will be missed by us all.”