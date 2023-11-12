Hundreds turn out for run in memory of Dundee hero Liz McColgan’s late husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Hundreds turn out for run in memory of Dundee hero Liz McColgan’s late husband

John Nuttall died suddenly of a heart attack on Thursday morning.

By Laura Devlin
Liz McColgan and her late husband John Nuttall.
Liz McColgan and her late husband John Nuttall. Image: Liz McColgan/Instagram

Dundee hero Liz McColgan has thanked the global running community who turned out in memory of her late husband John Nuttall.

Family, friends, clients, and colleagues of John took part in a commemorative run at the 5/6 park in Doha on Sunday.

Those in Qatar were joined by runners across the globe who also took part in the run at the same time, wherever they were in the world.

Liz had previously invited people to take part in the event in a post on social media, saying it would be celebration of John’s life doing what he loved to do.

Liz McColgan shared this picture of the Doha run to social media. Image: Liz McColgan.

The cross country runner died suddenly of a heart attack on Thursday morning.

The 56-year-old married Liz in January 2014.

He had previously been married to fellow English distance runner Alison Wyeth – but they later divorced.

John had two children to Alison, Hannah and Luke Nuttall, who also went on to be runners.

‘From the bottom of my heart, thank you’

Writing on social media, Liz McColgan expressed her gratitude to all those who took part in Sunday’s event.

The 59-year-old also shared photos of people out running on her Instagram ‘story’.

She said: “Thank you to everyone that took the time out of their day to celebrate my husband John’s life by running or walking.

“From Doha to all around the world, from the bottom of my heart thank you.”

Following John’s death, waves of tributes tributes flooded in, including from his step-daughter – Commonwealth Games gold medallist Eilish.

In a post on Facebook, she said: “It’s hard to find the words right now.

John Nuttall, Liz McColgan, Eilish McColgan and Michael Rimmer.
John Nuttall, Liz McColgan, Eilish McColgan and Michael Rimmer. Image: Eilish McColgan/Facebook

“Our family suffered a huge loss yesterday with the sudden passing of my stepfather John.

“We’ve spent the last six weeks here in Doha, with my mum and John, and so his passing has been a huge shock.

“There is such a huge outpouring of love from both Doha and everyone back home in the UK.

“It just reinforces how many people thought so highly of him. He will be missed by us all.”

Conversation