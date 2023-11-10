Dundee idol Eilish McColgan tells of ‘huge loss’ after death of stepfather John Nuttall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee idol Eilish McColgan tells of ‘huge loss’ after death of stepfather John Nuttall

The former athlete died at the age of 56 on Thursday.

By Kieran Webster
John Nuttall, Liz McColgan, Eilish McColgan and Michael Rimmer.
John Nuttall, Liz McColgan, Eilish McColgan and Michael Rimmer. Image: Eilish McColgan/Facebook

Dundee idol Eilish McColgan has told of her “huge loss” after the sudden death of her stepfather John Nuttall.

John’s death was announced by his wife and Eilish’s mum – running legend Liz – on Friday morning.

In a post on Instagram, Liz confirmed the former runner had died after a sudden heart attack, aged 56, on Thursday.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Eilish has since paid tribute to her late stepfather.

Eilish McColgan says death of John Nuttall ‘a huge shock’

In a post on Facebook, she said: “It’s hard to find the words right now.

“Our family suffered a huge loss yesterday with the sudden passing of my stepfather John.

“We’ve spent the last six weeks here in Doha, with my mum and John, and so his passing has been a huge shock.

john Nuttall standing between Liz and Eilish McColgan
Liz, John and Eilish. Image: Eilish McColgan/Facebook

“We are still trying to process it.

“Me and (partner) Michael (Rimmer) are doing everything we can to support my mum and ensure we bring John back home to his loved ones in Preston.

“There is such a huge outpouring of love from both Doha and everyone back home in the UK.

“It just reinforces how many people thought so highly of him. He will be missed by us all.”

Liz McColgan and John Nuttall
A picture shared by Eilish of her mum and stepfather. Image: Eilish McColgan/Facebook

John became Eilish’s stepfather when he married Liz in January 2014.

Eilish has followed in her mother’s footsteps, becoming a successful long-distance runner.

The 32-year-old won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham – breaking Liz’s record over 10,000m on the way.

More from Dundee

The rider approached at speed on Macalpine Road, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Watch moment cyclist goes wrong way up busy Dundee road
McFly with Taypark House owners Glenn Roach and William Salve in Dundee.
McFly stay at Dundee hotel during UK tour
Dean Bromage (pictured) is accused of sexually assaulting a girl during a Salvation Army concert. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Tayside music teacher denies sexually assaulting woman during Salvation Army concert
Liz McColgan and her late husband John Nuttall.
Dundee hero Liz McColgan reveals husband’s sudden death
Reece Fraser.
Dundee clubber who bit off part of rival's ear thought he was 'fighting for…
Events revealed ahead of Dundee West End Christmas Festival 2023
Events revealed ahead of Dundee’s West End Christmas Fortnight 2023
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Eden Project Dundee Picture shows; Artist impressions of Eden Project . N/A. Supplied by Eden Project Date; Unknown
'A fantastic asset to Dundee': Readers react to latest Eden Project images
2
Councillor Steven Rome unveils the statue of Winkie the Pigeon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Broughty Ferry war-hero Winkie the Pigeon honoured with new statue at town's flood defences
The e-sports studios. Image: Isla Glen
First look inside Dundee's new e-sports studios
Alan Rachwal.
Violent career criminal with 124 convictions freed as it might 'benefit Dundee'

Conversation