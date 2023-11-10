Royal Marine sexually abused boys, including one at RM Condor, Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Royal Marine sexually abused boys, including one at RM Condor, Arbroath

Rowland Reilly, 57, preyed on seven members of the Royal Marine cadets at locations in Scotland between 1984 and October 1989.

By James Mulholland
One of Reilly's victims was abused at RM Condor, Arbroath.
A businessman who used his position as a Royal Marine to sexually abuse boys in his care has been told prison is “inevitable” for his crimes.

Rowland Reilly, 57, preyed on seven members of the Royal Marine cadets at locations in Scotland including RM Condor in Arbroath between 1984 and October 1989.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Reilly, who is also known as Ron, was a non-commissioned officer in the elite commando corps.

Some of his victims have been left with long term mental health problems.

The court heard after Reilly left the Marines, he spent the past three decades establishing a thriving car dealership in the Scottish capital.

Lothian and Borders Police detectives originally detained Reilly in 2000 after one of his victims came forward to speak about what happened to him but he was released without charge.

However, in response in investigations carried out by the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, Police Scotland officers launched Operation Foresti and managed to gather enough evidence to bring Reilly to justice.

Victim’s reaction

On Friday, prosecutor John McPherson spoke of the reaction one of Reilly’s victims had when officers arranged to speak to him.

The male, now 51, had been repeatedly abused between May 1984 and May 1986.

Mr McPherson said: “He was aged between 12 and 13 at the time of the offences.

“The accused was aged between 17 and 19-years-old.

“The complainer was first spoken to by investigating officers by telephone around July 19 2021.

“In the course of the call, the police began by explaining that they were conducting an investigation involving Marine cadets and it was confirmed that the witness had been a cadet.

“Before the interviewing officer could explain the nature of the enquiry or say anything about the focus of the investigation the complainer said ‘I’ve been waiting for over 35 years to get this off my chest’.”

Abused boys at cadet events

The story emerged after Reilly, of Cramond, Edinburgh, pled guilty to charges of indecent assault and lewd and libidinous conduct.

The accused leader of the Royal Marine cadets in Edinburgh.

His first victim was aged between 11 to 12 when he joined the cadets.

Mr McPherson said: “He knew that Ron Reilly was a serving Royal Marine at the time.

“Consequently he held the accused in high regard seeing him as something as an idol.”

Reilly’s subsequent abuse while on a trip to Loch Lomond and in other locations in Scotland had a long lasting effect, Mr McPherson said.

The second boy was preyed upon when he was 12 during an overnight exercise in the Pentland Hills, while he tried to rest in a sleeping bag.

On another occasion, Reilly abused him after he drank alcohol and again during a trip to the Royal Marine base in Arbroath.

Another complainer developed mental health and addiction issues in later life.

Another victim was between 14 to 15 when he was challenged to a drinking contest with a hunting knife on offer if he could drink as much as Reilly.

Mr McPherson said he became so drunk he went to bed in a sleeping bag and Reilly abused him in the night.

Bail granted to sort out business

On Friday, defence solicitor advocate Euan Roy asked for his client to be granted bail ahead sentencing next month to resolve business matters.

“He is trying to gift them the business, which will allow the long-standing employees to run the concern and keep the profits.

“This will allow the 26 current members of staff to keep their jobs.

“By allowing him to have bail would allow him to resolve the outstanding issues.

“He is determined that no other person should be negatively affected by his previous actions.”

Mr Roy said his client had lived a “productive, law abiding and pro-social” life since the offending took place in the 1980s and that a psychologist had assessed Reilly as being at a low risk of sexual re-offending.

Lady Haldane ordered reports and granted bail but ordered him to hand over his passport.

She added: “You must be under no illusion that a custodial sentence is inevitable.”

