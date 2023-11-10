Dozens of Dundee workers on strike amid Scottish Water pay dispute

Dozens of Dundee Scottish Water workers have gone on strike in a dispute over pay and grading.

Staff from Clatto water treatment works in Dundee are among those who walked out early on Friday morning as part of the four days of industrial action.

They are among around 500 workers from the Unite, Unison and GMB trade unions who are taking part in industrial action across Scotland.

The workers are refusing to accept a planned new pay structure and grading system.

Action is planned to run for 48 days over a three-month period.

Union members ‘left with no option’

Dougie Orchardson from Unite was with other union members at Clatto on Friday morning.

He said: “We’ve been in conversation with Scottish Water for a while. It’s frustrating we’re in this position.

“We were in talks with them until Wednesday morning, but we’ve been left with no option.”

He said more talks between the unions and the company are planned for next week.

“I’m hopeful there can be a resolution to this, but we were a wee bit apart.

“The last thing we want is our members having a pay award imposed, and the caveats that will go along with it. We’re not willing to accept that.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said Scottish Water has “continued to press ahead with its proposed new grading structure” for staff, adding this is “foolishly” being linked to pay.

She added: “Talks have been a waste of time.

“Unite will fully support our members in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions at Scottish Water.”

Scottish Water has ‘driven’ workers to strike action, says GMB union

GMB Scotland organiser Claire Greer said: “It is impossible to underestimate how ineptly the company has handled what should have been a straightforward negotiation.

“It has managed to infuriate a committed workforce and drive them to strike action, when the dispute could have easily been resolved months ago.

“Scottish Water has repeatedly been given a clear choice between doing the right thing and making the situation worse. It has taken the wrong decision every single time.

“Its actions over the last six months are a template for how to demoralise staff and demolish industrial relations.

“The priority is to resolve this dispute, but then lessons must be learned.”

Scottish Water ‘regret’ at strike action despite ‘exceptional’ pay offer

Bosses at Scottish Water said they were disappointed no resolution had been found.

Chief operating officer Peter Farrer also described the new pay offer as “exceptional”.

Mr Farrer said: “We regret that the unions have decided to take industrial action. Scottish Water remains committed to reaching an agreement with our unions that avoids industrial action.

“This has been the case throughout the negotiations over the proposal to modernise a 21-year-old pay and grading structure and provide employees with an in-year award of at least 8% for all.”

Mr Farrer added the firm would do all it could to ensure customers were not disrupted during the industrial action.

He said: “Maintaining public health and protecting the environment are our priorities and it is the responsible course of action for us to have contingency plans ready.

“We are dismayed the unions have taken this course of action over what, at 8% or more for all, is an exceptional proposal for our people and one of the best in the public sector.”