A92 bridge north of Montrose to re-open at peak times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

A92 bridge north of Montrose to re-open at peak times

Lower North Water Bridge over the North Esk has been closed since Storm Babet struck.

By Graham Brown
Lower North Water Bridge, on the right, will re-open during peak commuter periods. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Lower North Water Bridge, on the right, will re-open during peak commuter periods. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The main A92 north of Montrose will re-open to traffic later today.

Lower North Water Bridge over the River North Esk has been closed since Storm Babet struck.

It had been scheduled to remain completely closed for another ten days.

But Aberdeenshire Council confirmed it will re-open at 3pm on Friday.

However, the re-opening will only be at peak times.

The council said: “Scour inspections have been completed and although there are some emergency repairs required, it has jointly been agreed with Angus Council that the bridge can be reopened.”

Lower North Water bridge
Lower North Water Bridge over the A92 and the old railway viaduct were both closed for safety reasons after Storm Babet. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

There were fears the force of the river had caused serious damage to a central pier on the bridge.

And the repair works will require an off-peak closure of the bridge for around a month.

The council added: “The works will be undertaken under a full road closure on weekdays at off-peak times from 10am-3pm for around four weeks.

“In addition, should there be further flooding or severe weather events before completion of the emergency repairs the bridge will be closed.”

The peak-time re-opening is good news for drivers travelling to and from Montrose on the A92.

Many faced a lengthy journey due to damage to other roads north of the town.

Part of the A937 near Marykirk could be closed until February next year after a section was washed away during Storm Babet.

More from Angus & The Mearns

One of Reilly's victims was abused at RM Condor, Arbroath.
Royal Marine sexually abused boys, including one at RM Condor, Arbroath
Laird pled guilty at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Volunteer bookkeeper stole £17k from Angus charity playgroup
Ross Craik curling for Britain at the Winter Youth Olympics.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Are two brothers from Angus making the Craiks the next big family…
Storm Babet left Bridge of Dun station resembling a canal not a railway. Image: Caledonian Railway
Full steam ahead for Brechin Polar Express after Caledonian Railway Storm Babet clean-up
John Dutch from Montrose was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Angus rapist who treated woman 'like piece of rubbish' is jailed for 8 years
Laws Dental in Brown Street,, Carnoustie
Carnoustie dental practice to stop serving NHS patients after 'significant losses'
2
Inch pavilion and bowling green will be subject to community consultation before a deal is finalised. Image: Angus Council
Montrose folk asked for views on £201,000 sale of old Inch bowling green to…
Flooding on Angus roads during Storm Babet amid new roadworks near Brechin
Drivers face 50-minute diversion during Storm Babet road repairs near Brechin
Greenlaw Park sits on the west side of Carnoustie. Image: Google
Developer lodges bid for 46 new homes in second phase of Carnoustie project
Trains cancelled between Dundee and Aberdeen due to safety reasons
Trains between Dundee and Aberdeen return to normal after cancellations due to safety inspection

Conversation