A92 bridge north of Montrose to re-open at peak times

The main A92 north of Montrose will re-open to traffic later today.

Lower North Water Bridge over the River North Esk has been closed since Storm Babet struck.

It had been scheduled to remain completely closed for another ten days.

But Aberdeenshire Council confirmed it will re-open at 3pm on Friday.

However, the re-opening will only be at peak times.

The council said: “Scour inspections have been completed and although there are some emergency repairs required, it has jointly been agreed with Angus Council that the bridge can be reopened.”

There were fears the force of the river had caused serious damage to a central pier on the bridge.

And the repair works will require an off-peak closure of the bridge for around a month.

The council added: “The works will be undertaken under a full road closure on weekdays at off-peak times from 10am-3pm for around four weeks.

“In addition, should there be further flooding or severe weather events before completion of the emergency repairs the bridge will be closed.”

The peak-time re-opening is good news for drivers travelling to and from Montrose on the A92.

Many faced a lengthy journey due to damage to other roads north of the town.

Part of the A937 near Marykirk could be closed until February next year after a section was washed away during Storm Babet.