Home News Dundee

Dundee hero Liz McColgan reveals husband’s sudden death

John Nuttall died of a heart attack on Thursday morning.

By Kieran Webster
Liz McColgan and her late husband John Nuttall.
Liz McColgan and her late husband John Nuttall. Image: Liz McColgan/Instagram

Dundee hero Liz McColgan has announced the sudden death of her husband John Nuttall.

In a post on Instagram, the Olympic silver medal-winning runner revealed that the 56-year-old former athlete died suddenly died of a heart attack on Thursday morning.

The post on Friday morning said: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart I write this.

“My husband John Nuttall died yesterday morning with a sudden heart attack.

“A much-loved dad, son, brother and husband.

“For those that loved John, our hearts are breaking.”

Tributes as John Nuttall dies aged 56

John, a cross-country runner, married Liz in January 2014.

He had previously been married to fellow English distance runner Alison Wyeth – but they later divorced.

John had two children to Alison, Hannah and Luke Nuttall, who also went on to be runners.

Liz’s daughter Eilish – whose father is Peter McColgan – is also a successful runner.

Tributes have been paid to John, who had been coaching in Qatar.

‘Our hearts are with you, Liz McColgan’

Qatari runner, Abubaker Haydar Abdalla, said: “My condolences to his family and all.

“A mentor, coach and friend.

Triathlete, Islam Sallam, added: “Very sad day for the sports community in Doha.

“We lost, not just a friend, but a father figure that we always looked up to and went to for advice and support.

“Rest in peace, John. We will miss you.

“Our hearts are with you, Liz McColgan.”

Liz McColgan with a silver medal at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

Liz is known as one of Scotland’s greatest athletes.

As well as a silver medal in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, she claimed gold in the Tokyo World Championships in 1991.

She also represented Scotland in the Commonwealth Games, winning gold in Edinburgh in 1986 and in Auckland in 1990.

