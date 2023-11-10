First glimpse of proposed £4m revamp of Glenrothes park – including ‘destination playpark’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

First glimpse of proposed £4m revamp of Glenrothes park – including ‘destination playpark’

The proposals for Riverside Park are being described as a "game-changer".

By Neil Henderson
The new adventure play park in Riverside Park in Glenrothes.
The proposed new adventure play park in Riverside Park in Glenrothes. Image: Fife Council

Locals have been given a first glimpse of a proposed new £4 million revamp for a Glenrothes park – including the creation of a “destination playpark”.

Riverside Park is set to be transformed to include an adventure play area, a walking maze, disabled access pathways and trails, new toilets and an extended car park.

A pump track for bikes, which could be among the biggest in the UK, is also in the plans.

It comes after confirmation this month that about £4m would be earmarked for the park upgrade following a successful application to the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

New Glenrothes Riverside Park playpark plans hailed a ‘game-changer’

Work could start on the project next year with a completion date in early 2025.

David Cooper, chairman of Friends of Riverside Park group – which is driving the initiative alongside Fife Council – has hailed it a “game changer”.

He told The Courier: “This is a huge investment for Riverside Park and, without doubt, will make it one of the premier outdoor attractions in Fife.

“I jumped for joy when news that our joint bid along with Leven was successful.

“Riverside Park will get £4m of investment.

The play park facilities will be accessible for all abilities.
The play park facilities will be accessible to all abilities. Image: Fife Council
The play park is part of a £4m package of improvements for Riverside Park in Glenrothes.
The redevelopment will create a “destination playpark” according to Friends of Riverside Park. Image: Fife Council
Another image of how the new play are could look.
Another image of how the new play area is likely to look. Image: Fife Council

“Not only is this great news for the park, it’s also a huge boost for the town, which will benefit from the increased footfall.

“Some of the investment will be used for invisible improvements.

“This will include dredging the pond area and improving the sluice gates.

“However, there will also be some exciting new attractions including a new adventure playpark for all ages and abilities.

An artist's impression of how the adventure play park could look.
A large slide is in the proposals. Image: Fife Council
The proposed play facility will have different zones catering for all age groups.
The park could be open by 2025. Image: Fife Council

“One of the most pleasing aspects is that three new disabled-friendly pathways around the park will be created.

“One of the group’s main aims is to make the park fully accessible to visitors of all.

“Furthermore, a new permanent toilet facility will be created, which has been a long-standing wish of the public.”

David also praised Fife Council for its work helping to secure the funding, which is part of a £19.4m boost for the area.

An artist's impression of the proposed hippo slide.
An artist’s impression of a proposed hippo slide. Image: Fife Council
A new permanent toilet block is to be built
A new permanent toilet block would also be built. Image: Fife Council

The plans also include a new hippo slide – though it is understood that the park’s famous hippo sculptures, created by former Glenrothes town artist David Harding, will be sympathetically moved to a more prominent location within the park.

Programme Manager Morag Millar says Riverside Park plans will also include enhanced park entrances and better signage.

She added: “We are currently working on the designs for these improvements and have consulted with residents on the playpark designs.

“These are now being costed and some woodland management work will be carried out over the winter to get ready for work starting in the park in the spring.”

Locals have hailed the proposals for the “destination playpark” after they were unveiled on Facebook.

Conversation