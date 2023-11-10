First glimpse of proposed £4m revamp of Glenrothes park – including ‘destination playpark’

Locals have been given a first glimpse of a proposed new £4 million revamp for a Glenrothes park – including the creation of a “destination playpark”.

Riverside Park is set to be transformed to include an adventure play area, a walking maze, disabled access pathways and trails, new toilets and an extended car park.

A pump track for bikes, which could be among the biggest in the UK, is also in the plans.

It comes after confirmation this month that about £4m would be earmarked for the park upgrade following a successful application to the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Work could start on the project next year with a completion date in early 2025.

David Cooper, chairman of Friends of Riverside Park group – which is driving the initiative alongside Fife Council – has hailed it a “game changer”.

He told The Courier: “This is a huge investment for Riverside Park and, without doubt, will make it one of the premier outdoor attractions in Fife.

“I jumped for joy when news that our joint bid along with Leven was successful.

“Riverside Park will get £4m of investment.

“Not only is this great news for the park, it’s also a huge boost for the town, which will benefit from the increased footfall.

“Some of the investment will be used for invisible improvements.

“This will include dredging the pond area and improving the sluice gates.

“However, there will also be some exciting new attractions including a new adventure playpark for all ages and abilities.

“One of the most pleasing aspects is that three new disabled-friendly pathways around the park will be created.

“One of the group’s main aims is to make the park fully accessible to visitors of all.

“Furthermore, a new permanent toilet facility will be created, which has been a long-standing wish of the public.”

David also praised Fife Council for its work helping to secure the funding, which is part of a £19.4m boost for the area.

The plans also include a new hippo slide – though it is understood that the park’s famous hippo sculptures, created by former Glenrothes town artist David Harding, will be sympathetically moved to a more prominent location within the park.

Programme Manager Morag Millar says Riverside Park plans will also include enhanced park entrances and better signage.

She added: “We are currently working on the designs for these improvements and have consulted with residents on the playpark designs.

“These are now being costed and some woodland management work will be carried out over the winter to get ready for work starting in the park in the spring.”

Locals have hailed the proposals for the “destination playpark” after they were unveiled on Facebook.