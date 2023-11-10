Volunteer bookkeeper stole £17k from Angus charity playgroup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Volunteer bookkeeper stole £17k from Angus charity playgroup

Tammy Laird has not yet started repaying the cash, Forfar Sheriff Court heard.

By Ross Gardiner
Laird pled guilty at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Laird pled guilty at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A volunteer accountant who stole more than £17,000 from a Forfar charity playgroup has not yet paid back a penny.

Self-employed bookkeeper Tammy Laird, 45, previously admitted embezzling cash from Chimes Playgroup.

Laird, of Queen Street in Forfar, will be sentenced next year but has been instructed to immediately begin paying back the money she pilfered.

While working as a volunteer at the Angus playgroup, she pocketed cheques which were being given to her to reimburse her for HMRC payments.

Wheelchair-user Laird cited “extreme financial difficulty” for her offending, before leaving court in a private-plated SUV.

Scam uncovered after audit

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said: “The locus is Chimes Playgroup in Forfar – they are the complainer.

“It was agreed that the accused was to pay the bills.

“She was using the services of the playgroup for a child.

“She was appointed as the bookkeeper to pay staff wages and HMRC bills – that was in 2016.”

Ms Hodgson said the manager issued Laird with cheques to pay the bills.

Laird’s solicitor explained these were mainly tax and national insurance contributions.

Laird said she had been paying bills from her own account and reclaiming the costs for logistical reasons, given her mobility difficulties.

The playgroup manager requested access to financial files and “the accused stalled and made excuses for not providing the books,” Ms Hodgson said.

Eventually the playgroup brought in EQ Accountants to carry out an audit.

After a £17,060.50 shortfall was uncovered, Laird was questioned.

The playgroup’s lawyers contacted police in September 2019.

‘Extreme financial difficulty’

Laird admitted that between November 2016 and April 2018 at Chimes Playgroup, East and Old Church, Chapel Street, Forfar and Bank of Scotland in Forfar, while acting as a bookkeeper for Chimes Playgroup, she embezzled £17,060.50.

She was initially charged with helping herself to £23,640.09.

Her solicitor said: “It’s a fairly complex arrangement.

“There were payments made – legitimate payments – during the period of the libel but I think there were discrepancies that came to the attention of the business.

“The difficulty Mrs Laird had was she found herself in extreme financial difficulty.

“She was made bankrupt as a result of the civil proceedings emerging from this matter.

“She was discharged from that – she’s not aware of owing anything in that respect.

“She tells me she has caring responsibilities.

“The gravity of the offence is not lost on her or I.

“She has no previous convictions.

“Clearly custody would be at the forefront of your Lordship’s mind.”

She offered to begin paying £500 per month.

Sheriff orders payment

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing until March 7 and ordered Laird to begin repaying the charity.

He said: “I’m troubled that there’s been no attempt to make any payment.

“This has been known for some time.

“I don’t want this going stale.

“I do have considerable interest in trying to help the charity to get their money back.

“I stress that this is not going to dispose of the matter.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Mico was saved after the public helped fund an identity tattoo. Image: Supplied.
Fife dog Mico saved after tattoo ID as owner admonished by court
Reece Fraser.
Dundee clubber who bit off part of rival's ear thought he was 'fighting for…
John Dutch from Montrose was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Angus rapist who treated woman 'like piece of rubbish' is jailed for 8 years
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Hiding in a Travelodge and £6k payback
Forensics teams have completed the search of Ean Coutt's Kinglassie home.
Neighbour of ‘murdered’ Fife man joked worker had body in wheelie bin
Alan Rachwal.
Violent career criminal with 124 convictions freed as it might 'benefit Dundee'
A taser that has been deployed.
Perth man yelled 'do you know who my family are' as he tried to…
Joanna Ross leaves Perth Sheriff Court.
Hotel worker avoids driving ban despite clocking 108mph on notorious A9
Ronald Saunders on a previous court appearance.
Dundee driver gets ANOTHER life ban for lying to police - his 27th motoring…
Isabella McPhee. Image: Facebook.
Perth grandmother kicked police in groin and told them she 'loved it'