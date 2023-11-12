Missing Fife teen, 14 traced safe and well

A missing teenage girl has been traced safe and well.

On Sunday, police launched an appeal to help trace Rhianna Lithgow, 14, who had last been seen in Kirkcaldy town centre at around 9pm on Friday November 10.

She was described as being 5’4, slim build with long black hair.

She was last seen wearing black Nike leggings, a pink hooded jumper, black body warmer and black and white converse.

A police statement on Monday said: “Rhianna Lithgow, who was reported missing in Kirkcaldy, has been traced safe and well.”