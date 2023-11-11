American actress reveals ‘really emotional’ time shooting festive film in Fife and Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
American actress reveals ‘really emotional’ time shooting festive film in Fife and Perthshire

Christmas in Scotland airs on TV for the first time this weekend.

By Ben MacDonald
Jill Winternitz starring in Christmas in Scotland. Image: Channel 5/Paramount
Jill Winternitz starring in Christmas in Scotland. Image: Channel 5/Paramount

The American star of a new Christmas film has revealed her “really emotional” time shooting scenes in Fife and Perthshire.

Jill Winternitz plays Emma MacKenzie in the made-for-TV production Christmas in Scotland.

The romantic flick follows an installation designer who visits Scotland and finds herself helping a small community to create a festive lights display, despite the interventions of a wealthy heir.

Winternitz , 31, was raised in Davis, California, and was offered a place at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama as a 17-year-old.

Christmas in Scotland actress’s roles on TV and West End

Having turned it down, she later auditioned and earned a place at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

She was scheduled to return to the States after graduating, but instead met her husband and has lived in London ever since.

Her career includes appearances on Doctor Who, and Netflix series The Sandman and Good Omens, along with the West End musical Once with Ronan Keating and playing Baby in a production of Dirty Dancing.

She is soon to appear in a film called Havoc, which stars Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker.

‘Living and working in Fife was the real highlight of my year’

Before then, Christmas in Scotland will air on Channel 5 for the first time on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of its first screening, Winternitz told The Courier: “The real highlight of my year was living and working in Fife.

“Christmas in Scotland was such a magical and heart-warming set to be on.

“What I loved was that the entire crew was Scottish.

“All these amazing Scottish actors took me in and taught me their traditions.”

Christmas in Scotland airs this weekend. Image: Channel 5/Paramount

Winternitz says she had time to soak up what Tayside and Fife have to offer during filming.

She said: “We filmed in this lovely cafe called Coorie by the Coast in Limekilns, where I actually stayed for a while. It’s gorgeous.

“I didn’t know what coorie meant – (these are) the little nuances about the culture that you pick up by spending time there and learning from people.

“For a fish-out-of-water American, it was such a treat.

Winternitz plays Emma MacKenzie in the made-for-TV production. Image: Channel 5/Paramount

“I didn’t have much downtime but when I did, I loved walking over the Firth of Forth bridges, I would do that quite a lot.

“I enjoyed visiting the local pubs and wandering around the beautiful area.

“We were also very lucky to film at the Innerpeffray Library in Crieff.

“The old ancestral scenery tied in with the movie and it was a really interesting building.”

Actress was ‘inspired’ by filming in Culross

During the filming, which took place in February, Culross residents were asked to feature along with the main actors.

Winternitz said: “I’m grateful to the production because I would never have known about Culross and we were inspired by the village. It was so atmospheric.

“We couldn’t have done this without the locals, they provided the most amazing support and enthusiasm.

“We had support artists but even those who didn’t act were so excited about being in the background.

“It was so nice to feel that energy. I was very grateful for the support from the community.”

Filming for the production took place in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Culross was among the filming locations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Winternitz says being part of a Christmas production was a dream come true.

She said: “It’s really emotional, I lost my mother two-and-a-half years ago.

“When I was offered the role it felt like this circular thing that came as a way of honouring her.

“I felt her presence on set and it was emotional in a beautiful way, I felt that she was with me throughout.

‘Mom will be there with us when we watch Christmas in Scotland’

“I have two younger sisters and when I told them I got the role, they said it was very kismet.

“I’m looking forward to watching it with them and I know our mom will be there with us.”

Winternitz is now looking forward to seeing the reaction to the film when it airs.

She added: “I hope that everyone in Culross and Fife knows how lucky we’ve been to have their support.

“We hope everyone enjoys the film when they see it.”

