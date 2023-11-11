American actress reveals ‘really emotional’ time shooting festive film in Fife and Perthshire

The American star of a new Christmas film has revealed her “really emotional” time shooting scenes in Fife and Perthshire.

Jill Winternitz plays Emma MacKenzie in the made-for-TV production Christmas in Scotland.

The romantic flick follows an installation designer who visits Scotland and finds herself helping a small community to create a festive lights display, despite the interventions of a wealthy heir.

Winternitz , 31, was raised in Davis, California, and was offered a place at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama as a 17-year-old.

Christmas in Scotland actress’s roles on TV and West End

Having turned it down, she later auditioned and earned a place at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

She was scheduled to return to the States after graduating, but instead met her husband and has lived in London ever since.

Her career includes appearances on Doctor Who, and Netflix series The Sandman and Good Omens, along with the West End musical Once with Ronan Keating and playing Baby in a production of Dirty Dancing.

She is soon to appear in a film called Havoc, which stars Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker.

‘Living and working in Fife was the real highlight of my year’

Before then, Christmas in Scotland will air on Channel 5 for the first time on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of its first screening, Winternitz told The Courier: “The real highlight of my year was living and working in Fife.

“Christmas in Scotland was such a magical and heart-warming set to be on.

“What I loved was that the entire crew was Scottish.

“All these amazing Scottish actors took me in and taught me their traditions.”

Winternitz says she had time to soak up what Tayside and Fife have to offer during filming.

She said: “We filmed in this lovely cafe called Coorie by the Coast in Limekilns, where I actually stayed for a while. It’s gorgeous.

“I didn’t know what coorie meant – (these are) the little nuances about the culture that you pick up by spending time there and learning from people.

“For a fish-out-of-water American, it was such a treat.

“I didn’t have much downtime but when I did, I loved walking over the Firth of Forth bridges, I would do that quite a lot.

“I enjoyed visiting the local pubs and wandering around the beautiful area.

“We were also very lucky to film at the Innerpeffray Library in Crieff.

“The old ancestral scenery tied in with the movie and it was a really interesting building.”

Actress was ‘inspired’ by filming in Culross

During the filming, which took place in February, Culross residents were asked to feature along with the main actors.

Winternitz said: “I’m grateful to the production because I would never have known about Culross and we were inspired by the village. It was so atmospheric.

“We couldn’t have done this without the locals, they provided the most amazing support and enthusiasm.

“We had support artists but even those who didn’t act were so excited about being in the background.

“It was so nice to feel that energy. I was very grateful for the support from the community.”

Winternitz says being part of a Christmas production was a dream come true.

She said: “It’s really emotional, I lost my mother two-and-a-half years ago.

“When I was offered the role it felt like this circular thing that came as a way of honouring her.

“I felt her presence on set and it was emotional in a beautiful way, I felt that she was with me throughout.

‘Mom will be there with us when we watch Christmas in Scotland’

“I have two younger sisters and when I told them I got the role, they said it was very kismet.

“I’m looking forward to watching it with them and I know our mom will be there with us.”

Winternitz is now looking forward to seeing the reaction to the film when it airs.

She added: “I hope that everyone in Culross and Fife knows how lucky we’ve been to have their support.

“We hope everyone enjoys the film when they see it.”