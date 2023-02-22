Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife village made world famous by Outlander has been transformed into yet another film set this week.

Culross has been given a festive look during filming for a romantic comedy.

Producers aren’t giving much away about the project but judging by the tinsel spotted on trees in the ancient burgh, it appears to be set at Christmas.

Edinburgh production company Hee Haw is involved along with an American distribution company.

And the finished movie is due to air on American TV over the festive period.

It’s hoped a UK channel will also pick it up.

Hee Haw had earlier appealed to locals to put themselves forward as background actors during filming this week and next.

They said there were several roles available, including two for people in their 70s.

However, mystery surrounds the identity of actors earmarked for lead roles.

Culross film crew at the Red Lion Inn

Filming is taking place in several Culross locations, including the Red Lion Inn, which was saved from closure after Outlander fans contributed to a £10,000 online fundraiser.

Tim Collins of Culross Development Trust said there was a great deal of interest in the latest production.

“They wanted extras to sit in the pub all day but there’s no alcohol on set!” he joked.

“A number of local volunteers came forward and they’ll be in the background of various scenes.”

Culross, pronounced Coo-ross, is widely regarded as one of Scotland’s most picturesque towns.

Overlooking the Firth of Forth, it is known for its whitewashed, red-tiled buildings and its ochre-coloured 16th century palace.

But the village shot to fame when it doubled as Cranesmuir in the hit TV show Outlander.

Visitors now flock there on Outlander bus tours, which also visit other Fife towns used as locations in the series.

These include Falkland, Dysart and Anstruther.