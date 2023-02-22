Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins

By Claire Warrender
February 22 2023, 1.08pm
The Culross film crew in action
The Culross film crew is there all week. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A Fife village made world famous by Outlander has been transformed into yet another film set this week.

Culross has been given a festive look during filming for a romantic comedy.

Producers aren’t giving much away about the project but judging by the tinsel spotted on trees in the ancient burgh, it appears to be set at Christmas.

A Christmas tree in Culross in February gives a hint about the movie’s content. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Edinburgh production company Hee Haw is involved along with an American distribution company.

And the finished movie is due to air on American TV over the festive period.

It’s hoped a UK channel will also pick it up.

Culross is becoming popular with film crews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Hee Haw had earlier appealed to locals to put themselves forward as background actors during filming this week and next.

They said there were several roles available, including two for people in their 70s.

However, mystery surrounds the identity of actors earmarked for lead roles.

Culross film crew at the Red Lion Inn

Filming is taking place in several Culross locations, including the Red Lion Inn, which was saved from closure after Outlander fans contributed to a £10,000 online fundraiser.

Tim Collins of Culross Development Trust said there was a great deal of interest in the latest production.

Fife Outlander pub The Red Lion Inn in Culross
Actors Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe drank in the Red Lion Inn during Outlander filming.

“They wanted extras to sit in the pub all day but there’s no alcohol on set!” he joked.

“A number of local volunteers came forward and they’ll be in the background of various scenes.”

The Culross film crew in action in the village
The Culross film crew in action this week. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Culross film crew at the Culross Pottery Gallery
The picturesque Culross Pottery Gallery forms the backdrop for one scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Culross, pronounced Coo-ross, is widely regarded as one of Scotland’s most picturesque towns.

Overlooking the Firth of Forth, it is known for its whitewashed, red-tiled buildings and its ochre-coloured 16th century palace.

The distinctive Culross Palace is popular with film crews. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

But the village shot to fame when it doubled as Cranesmuir in the hit TV show Outlander.

Visitors now flock there on Outlander bus tours, which also visit other Fife towns used as locations in the series.

These include Falkland, Dysart and Anstruther.

