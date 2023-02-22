Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 80 new homes will be built in Stanley, north of Perth.

Ogilvie Homes has been given the green light to build 81 houses in a mix of two to four bedroom properties.

An initial planning permission for the site, near Mill Brae and Stanley Mills, asked for 89 homes but this was reduced after feedback from Perth and Kinross Council.

A substation and play area are also included in the plans, approved by the council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

Only one objection was lodged, over “inappropriate” land use, loss of trees, noise pollution and impact on nearby properties.

Councillors unanimously agreed to back the plans, which are part of a wider housing expansion for Stanley.

More Stanley housing developments

Five sites in the village have been allocated as part of the wider Stanley settlement plan.

While planning permission in principle was approved for all five sites in August 2018, each will have its own planning application submitted to be judged separately.