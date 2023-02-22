John Alexander says Dundonians ‘can’t be taken for fools’ as Lib Dems table 1% council tax rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

John Alexander says Dundonians ‘can’t be taken for fools’ as Lib Dems table 1% council tax rise

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
February 22 2023, 1.23pm
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander says a claim by Liberal Democrats that council tax need only rise by 1% is “ridiculous.”

The figure was put forward on Tuesday by the opposition bloc and followed a proposed hike of 3% made by Labour members on Monday.

Mr Alexander’s SNP majority administration says the rate needs to be 4.75% to help patch an £18 million black hole in the local authority’s budget.

Council tax raises 18% of the council’s total funding.

He describes the announcements by both party groups just a few days before the rise is debated on Thursday at the policy and resources committee as “undemocratic”.

A similar accusation was made by the Liberal Democrats against the SNP administration in November when £23 million of cuts to the council’s five year capital plan spending were announced days before a debate.

Mr Alexander says both the Labour and the Liberal Democrat groups have set out  “fanciful wish lists.”

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon alongside John Alexander outside the V&A Dundee following the local government elections in May last year. Lesley Martin/PA Wire

He says that such claims are “attempts to pull the wool” over the public’s eyes and challenges the opposition groups to prove that their numbers add up.

All proposed budgets, from the ruling administration and opposition groups have to be agreed by council officers before consideration by the local authority.

‘Show us your sums’

He said: “The public can’t be taken for fools. They’ve seen the press and understand the situation that all councils face. Show us your sums.

“That’s why the suggestions that you can reduce the level of council tax, save every proposed cut and spend millions in other areas are simply, ridiculous.

“Labour and the Liberal Democrat groups should be honest and explain their numbers.

“In previous years they’ve proposed lots of on-off savings, which kicks the can down the road for one year only. That would have meant, had their budget passed, a hole of £25 million rather than £18 million this year.”

‘No time to scrutinise’

The SNP councillor for Strathmartine continued: “The SNP always give at least a week’s notice, with which the public and opposition have time to scrutinise.”

Mr Alexander’s administration announced the 4.75% rise six days ago. The proposed hikes from opposition groups came on Monday and Tuesday.

He continued: “Every party needs to be honest and clear with the public.

“There is no scrutiny of either Labour or the Lib Dems budget and whilst it makes for great headlines, it flies in the face of a democratic and transparent process. What have they got to fear?

SNP leader of Dundee City Council, John Alexander.

“This year, we will spend more than £14 million on the shameful legacy of Labours PPP (Public Private Partnership) school contracts. That’s almost the entire level of savings required this year.”

On Tuesday, Scottish Conservative member for Broughty Ferry, Derek Scott, said his budget proposes a 3% council tax rise.

Most council’s in England have opted for a 5% rise.

The policy and resources committee will debate the council tax proposals and all other budget matters from 3pm on Thursday.

