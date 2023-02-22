John Alexander says Dundonians ‘can’t be taken for fools’ as Lib Dems table 1% council tax rise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander says a claim by Liberal Democrats that council tax need only rise by 1% is “ridiculous.”

The figure was put forward on Tuesday by the opposition bloc and followed a proposed hike of 3% made by Labour members on Monday.

Mr Alexander’s SNP majority administration says the rate needs to be 4.75% to help patch an £18 million black hole in the local authority’s budget.

Council tax raises 18% of the council’s total funding.

He describes the announcements by both party groups just a few days before the rise is debated on Thursday at the policy and resources committee as “undemocratic”.

A similar accusation was made by the Liberal Democrats against the SNP administration in November when £23 million of cuts to the council’s five year capital plan spending were announced days before a debate.

Mr Alexander says both the Labour and the Liberal Democrat groups have set out “fanciful wish lists.”

He says that such claims are “attempts to pull the wool” over the public’s eyes and challenges the opposition groups to prove that their numbers add up.

All proposed budgets, from the ruling administration and opposition groups have to be agreed by council officers before consideration by the local authority.

‘Show us your sums’

He said: “The public can’t be taken for fools. They’ve seen the press and understand the situation that all councils face. Show us your sums.

“That’s why the suggestions that you can reduce the level of council tax, save every proposed cut and spend millions in other areas are simply, ridiculous.

“Labour and the Liberal Democrat groups should be honest and explain their numbers.

“In previous years they’ve proposed lots of on-off savings, which kicks the can down the road for one year only. That would have meant, had their budget passed, a hole of £25 million rather than £18 million this year.”

‘No time to scrutinise’

The SNP councillor for Strathmartine continued: “The SNP always give at least a week’s notice, with which the public and opposition have time to scrutinise.”

Mr Alexander’s administration announced the 4.75% rise six days ago. The proposed hikes from opposition groups came on Monday and Tuesday.

He continued: “Every party needs to be honest and clear with the public.

“There is no scrutiny of either Labour or the Lib Dems budget and whilst it makes for great headlines, it flies in the face of a democratic and transparent process. What have they got to fear?

“This year, we will spend more than £14 million on the shameful legacy of Labours PPP (Public Private Partnership) school contracts. That’s almost the entire level of savings required this year.”

On Tuesday, Scottish Conservative member for Broughty Ferry, Derek Scott, said his budget proposes a 3% council tax rise.

Most council’s in England have opted for a 5% rise.

The policy and resources committee will debate the council tax proposals and all other budget matters from 3pm on Thursday.