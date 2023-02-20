Opposition in Dundee challenge 4.75% council tax rise and pledge to support Big Noise Douglas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opposition in Dundee challenge 4.75% council tax rise and pledge to support Big Noise Douglas

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
February 20 2023, 5.18pm
Councillors will debate budget proposals on Thursday
Councillors will debate budget proposals on Thursday

Opposition groups in Dundee City Council are challenging a range of cuts proposed by the SNP majority.

The Labour group says it would find £800,000 more for foodbanks, plus £300,000 to maintain the popular Big Noise Douglas music tuition programme.

The Liberal Democrats say their proposed council tax hike will be “less than the SNP administration’s” and also want to save Big Noise.

They want to hire almost 40 street cleaners, claiming: “We’ll clean up our city.”

Like all local authorities across Scotland, council leader, John Alexander, and his team have had to make stark choices with a lower than expected budget.

Since December, he has lobbied for more funds with other leaders from his own party’s government in Edinburgh.

‘Appalled at budget’

Pete Shears, Labour councillor for Broughty Ferry said: “The Dundee Labour Group are appalled at the budget presented by the administration.

“Massive tax rises, huge cuts to community funding including the vitally important and beloved Big Noise Douglas. A cut to 3rd sector funding such as WRASAC, passes the brunt of SNP decision-making in Dundee and Holyrood onto the people of Dundee.”

The Labour group also put forward a council tax rise of 3%, compared to the 4.75% hike proposed by the SNP.

They say £579,000 can be spent on cleaning up the city’s streets and bus shelters.

Labour councillor for Broughty Ferry, Pete Shears. Supplied

‘Scandals never repeated’

Mr Shears continued: “We will secure quality assurance accreditation to ensure the Olympia and roofing scandals will never be repeated. We also retain our commitment to the 3rd sector who deliver vital services to the city’s most vulnerable.

We’ve proposed a £1.1m one off payment to Leisure & Culture Dundee that will protect the city’s heritage sites and libraries from impending closure.

‘Clean up our city’

Talks with council officers are continuing on the Liberal Democrat budget proposals. Group leader Fraser Macpherson, councillor for the West End, is confident their council tax rise figure “will be less than the SNP administration’s”.

Central in their proposals is a clean-up drive of Dundee’s streets.

Mr Macpherson said: “We continue to get many complaints from constituents about street cleaning in the city which is simply not as good as it used to be.

“Not only has the SNP cut 39 posts, there’s an additional 16 vacancies that have not been filled.

“So with just 60 street cleaners in post at the moment, staffing levels currently in post are little more than half the staff that were in place in 2015.”

To pay for this, the Liberal Democrats say they have identified a “large range of small savings right across the council”.

They also want to spend £2 million on road and footpath resurfacing.

Why are councils cutting spending?

The Scottish Government said the cash given to councils in December was an increase of £498 million.

But COSLA, the umbrella body for Scotland’s councils, said after current polices were paid for, the real increase was £71 million among 32 local authorities.

With its share of this thin layer of funding to spread, the administration is proposing a 4.75% rise in council tax, approaching the 5% maximum hike taken by most councils across England.

It also wants to stop subsidies for five city bus routes.

All proposals will be put forward Thursday at a special session of the policy and resources committee held online from 3pm.

The minority parties will have to persuade members of the 15-strong SNP majority.

Labour have nine seats, the Liberal Democrats, four; Scottish Conservatives, one.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

‘Save bus services’

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan added: “We are also proposing to save local supported bus services including the 206 service in my own Broughty Ferry area that are proposed for the axe by the SNP.  We want to save this service as well as others in the West End/Lochee, Kirkton/Lawside/The Glens and Mill O’Mains/Mid Craigie and cuts to Service 10.

Around £1 million would be spent on “shopfront upgrades” and other works on the Murraygate and Reform Street to ” complement the existing scheme recently agreed for Union Street.”

Derek Scott, Scottish Conservative councillor for Broughty Ferry said: “I am particularly concerned about the proposal to discontinue the subsidised registered bus services from 2024, which will leave many communities across the city, including areas in my own Broughty Ferry ward, without a bus service.”

