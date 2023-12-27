‘Devastating’ damage in Dundee as trees crash into houses during Storm Gerrit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Devastating’ damage in Dundee as trees crash into houses during Storm Gerrit

'We just thought it was thunder because it was really dark and wet.'

By Ellidh Aitken & Andrew Robson
Tree on house in Dundee after Storm
A row of trees fell on the houses. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Residents in Dundee’s Tofthill Place were left in shock after a line of trees crashed down on to their houses during Storm Gerrit.

Steve Lynch and his family heard what they thought was thunder at around 10am on Wednesday before realising several trees had fallen into their garden.

Nobody was hurt but a fence separating their property from their neighbours’ home was ruined.

The full extent of the damage to their roof has yet to be established.

Trees crash on Dundee homes amid Storm Gerrit
Tofthill Place resident Steve Lynch. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tree on house in Dundee after Storm
A row of trees fell on the houses. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Several residents were affected. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Steve – whose house was one of three affected – told The Courier: “It is completely devastating.

“I am just thankful nobody was in the garden or the shed at the time.

“We never thought it would get to this stage.

‘It was more of a rumble’

“We just thought it was thunder because it was really dark and wet.

“I had to take a double look.

“You would have expected it to be a large crash but it was more of a rumble.”

“Within 10 minutes the police and firefighters were on site.”

The uprooted row of trees. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tree crushes Garden Shed in Dundee amid Storm Gerrit
A garden shed was crushed by the row of trees. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Steve’s wife Pamela and daughter Wallis, as well as her boyfriend Ciaren Duke, were all in the house at the time.

The 52-year-old added: “None of the glass was broken but we don’t know about the roof.

“The firefighters gave it the once over and said we were OK to go back inside.”

Tofthill Place residents had concerns about trees

Another homeowner – who had previously been concerned about the line of trees – said that for the last two years she has been in touch with Reith Lambert, the firm which manages the land and is responsible for maintaining the trees.

The company confirmed it had been in discussions with a number of residents.

The Courier understands issues around privacy and noise had stopped Reith Lambert from pulling down the trees.

However, the Glasgow-based company confirmed the trees will be taken down due to overriding safety concerns.

It comes as Storm Gerrit battered Dundee with gale-force winds and heavy rain on Wednesday.

A tree crashed on to a train in Broughty Ferry during the wild weather, with dramatic pictures and video revealing the aftermath of the incident at Orchar Park.

