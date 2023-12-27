‘Devastating’ damage in Dundee as trees crash into houses during Storm Gerrit

Residents in Dundee’s Tofthill Place were left in shock after a line of trees crashed down on to their houses during Storm Gerrit.

Steve Lynch and his family heard what they thought was thunder at around 10am on Wednesday before realising several trees had fallen into their garden.

Nobody was hurt but a fence separating their property from their neighbours’ home was ruined.

The full extent of the damage to their roof has yet to be established.

Steve – whose house was one of three affected – told The Courier: “It is completely devastating.

“I am just thankful nobody was in the garden or the shed at the time.

“We never thought it would get to this stage.

‘It was more of a rumble’

“We just thought it was thunder because it was really dark and wet.

“I had to take a double look.

“You would have expected it to be a large crash but it was more of a rumble.”

“Within 10 minutes the police and firefighters were on site.”

Steve’s wife Pamela and daughter Wallis, as well as her boyfriend Ciaren Duke, were all in the house at the time.

The 52-year-old added: “None of the glass was broken but we don’t know about the roof.

“The firefighters gave it the once over and said we were OK to go back inside.”

Tofthill Place residents had concerns about trees

Another homeowner – who had previously been concerned about the line of trees – said that for the last two years she has been in touch with Reith Lambert, the firm which manages the land and is responsible for maintaining the trees.

The company confirmed it had been in discussions with a number of residents.

The Courier understands issues around privacy and noise had stopped Reith Lambert from pulling down the trees.

However, the Glasgow-based company confirmed the trees will be taken down due to overriding safety concerns.

It comes as Storm Gerrit battered Dundee with gale-force winds and heavy rain on Wednesday.

A tree crashed on to a train in Broughty Ferry during the wild weather, with dramatic pictures and video revealing the aftermath of the incident at Orchar Park.