Train hit by tree in Broughty Ferry during Storm Gerrit

A tree crashed on to a train in Broughty Ferry during Storm Gerrit on Wednesday afternoon.

Dramatic pictures and video have revealed the aftermath of the incident at Orchar Park.

Police Scotland, Scottish Ambulance Service and six Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances attended the scene.

The British Transport Police said nobody was injured.

One eyewitness told The Courier they could see firefighters using a ladder to climb on to the train.

They said: “We were walking our dog in Orchar Park about 2pm and noticed the train sitting there.

“As we got closer, we could see the driver’s cab was smashed up.

“Then we noticed there were people still on the train.

“I checked social media and some people were saying they’d been on the train since around 11am.

“But then after 3pm, multiple fire engines and an incident vehicle arrived to cut through the fence and put ladders up to the train to help folk down.

“It must have been a shock for everyone on board.”

The British Transport Police told us: “Officers were called to the line near Broughty Ferry railway station at 1.50pm today after reports a train had struck a tree.

“Officers attended alongside Scottish Fire and Rescue to safely evacuate the passengers on board.

“There were no reported injuries.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “At the height of the incident we had six appliances and a heavy rescue unit at the scene.

“Fire fighters were involved in evacuating passengers stuck on the train.”

‘Horrendous’

Labour MSP Paul Sweeney took to X to express his shock at the incident.

He wrote: “Horrendous tree impact damage to a ScotRail InterCity 125 locomotive today en route from Dundee to Glasgow.

“Thankfully, the driver is unharmed.

“Whilst a British railway icon, the crashworthiness of the 125 does not meet modern standards. The driver’s cab is a fibreglass shell.”

Storm Gerrit battered Dundee on Wednesday, with high winds causing disruption across the city.