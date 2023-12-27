Storm Gerrit: Heartbreak as homes in Fife village ‘under several inches of water’

Residents in Strathmiglo are counting the cost of Storm Gerrit after the River Eden burst its banks.

Torrential rain throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday morning brought the river to its highest level in many years.

At around 11am the water finally ran over.

Worst-hit were residents in Cash Feus, where several homes were flooded.

Resident Lianne Duff said: ”I’ve not seen anything like the flooding we have here today.

“The river burst its banks late morning and has had devastating consequences for those whose homes back onto the river.

“One neighbour told me their ground floor is under several inches of water.

“My father has been renovating a house on Cash Feus for its owner and today it’s been ruined.

“All the new laminate flooring has been destroyed and all the decorating too.

“It’s heartbreaking for those who have had their homes wrecked.”

Worst flooding in Strathmiglo ‘for decades’

Fellow resident Alan Thomas told The Courier it was the worst flooding he’d seen in the village in 30 years.

He said: “I’ve lived in Strathmiglo all my life and I can’t remember it being as bad before.

“It’s certainly the worst in the village since the flooding people suffered in 1993.

“A few sandbags and booms were dropped off in Cash Feus in a bid to stop the rising water on the street but they just floated away.

“A neighbour’s house is under about a foot of water and his furniture is ruined.”

Storm Gerrit leaves homes underwater

Flood water also engulfed the playing field, leaving the skate park under several feet of water.

The green at Strathmiglo Bowling Club was also underwater.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said his house had been flooded.

They added: “With the speed the river level was rising we knew we’d be hit.

“We tried to put as many sandbags as we could at our doors but some water has unfortunately entered the house.

“Worst hit is the garden which has been destroyed.

“Our garden now just looks like part of the river.

“The garden furniture that wasn’t put away has been washed away.

“The river level has dropped by his afternoon but we now dreading any further rain as it’ll just top up what is already here.”

Meanwhile, Fife Council officers were going from street to street distributing sandbags.