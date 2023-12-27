Storm Gerrit: Heartbreak as homes in Fife village ‘under several inches of water’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Gerrit: Heartbreak as homes in Fife village ‘under several inches of water’

'A neighbour’s house is under about a foot of water and his furniture is ruined.'

By Neil Henderson
Wullie the painter was working in a property in Cash Feus, Strathmiglo, that flooded as a result of Storm Gerrit.
Wullie the painter was working in a property in Cash Feus, Strathmiglo, that flooded as a result of Storm Gerrit.

Residents in Strathmiglo are counting the cost of Storm Gerrit after the River Eden burst its banks.

Torrential rain throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday morning brought the river to its highest level in many years.

At around 11am the water finally ran over.

Worst-hit were residents in Cash Feus, where several homes were flooded.

A stored caravan was caught up in the flooding at Strathmiglo during Storm Gerrit.
A stored caravan was caught up in the flooding.
A children's garden home is washed down the river in Strathmiglo.

Resident Lianne Duff said: ”I’ve not seen anything like the flooding we have here today.

“The river burst its banks late morning and has had devastating consequences for those whose homes back onto the river.

“One neighbour told me their ground floor is under several inches of water.

“My father has been renovating a house on Cash Feus for its owner and today it’s been ruined.

“All the new laminate flooring has been destroyed and all the decorating too.

“It’s heartbreaking for those who have had their homes wrecked.”

Worst flooding in Strathmiglo ‘for decades’

Fellow resident Alan Thomas told The Courier it was the worst flooding he’d seen in the village in 30 years.

He said: “I’ve lived in Strathmiglo all my life and I can’t remember it being as bad before.

“It’s certainly the worst in the village since the flooding people suffered in 1993.

“A few sandbags and booms were dropped off in Cash Feus in a bid to stop the rising water on the street but they just floated away.

“A neighbour’s house is under about a foot of water and his furniture is ruined.”

Storm Gerrit leaves homes underwater

Flood water also engulfed the playing field, leaving the skate park under several feet of water.

The green at Strathmiglo Bowling Club was also underwater.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said his house had been flooded.

Sandbags floating along the river in Strathmiglo.
Sandbags floating along the river.
A property in Cash Feus that was almost completed after a full refurbishment is now underwater in Strathmiglo.

They added: “With the speed the river level was rising we knew we’d be hit.

“We tried to put as many sandbags as we could at our doors but some water has unfortunately entered the house.

“Worst hit is the garden which has been destroyed.

“Our garden now just looks like part of the river.

“The garden furniture that wasn’t put away has been washed away.

“The river level has dropped by his afternoon but we now dreading any further rain as it’ll just top up what is already here.”

Meanwhile, Fife Council officers were going from street to street distributing sandbags.

Conversation