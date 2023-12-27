Rhys Breen declares ‘you couldn’t write it’ as Dunfermline Athletic star hopes injury woes are thing of the past

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rhys Breen declares ‘you couldn’t write it’ as Dunfermline Athletic star hopes injury woes are thing of the past

Breen paid tribute to the support of skipper Kyle Benedictus.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline's Rhys Breen in full flow against Arbroath
Rhys Breen in full flow once more. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC

When Rhys Breen injured his hamstring back in October, it kicked off a third frustrating lay-off in the space of barely six months for the Dunfermline Athletic defender.

“I couldn’t catch a break,” he admitted of a spell stretching back to the end of last season.

However, having returned to action unscathed in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Arbroath, the 23-year-old is hopeful the worst is now behind him.

Breen was joined on the sidelines by the likes of skipper Kyle Benedictus, the luckless Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Matty Todd, Craig Wighton and Deniz Mehmet at various times in an injury-ravaged campaign.

After seeing out last term with a hamstring problem, the former Rangers youngster sustained a knee injury in August that kept him out for two months before a further eight weeks without action due to an unrelated hamstring issue.

But he insists having company in the treatment room has helped to smooth a roller-coaster spell.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Rhys Breen
Breen is due a change of luck. Image: Craig Brown.

He said: “I came back in pre-season and I was flying, but the injuries I’ve picked up have been quite significant. I had a tear in my knee and then I injured my hamstring again.

“I did my hamstring at the end of last season as well, but this was in the other leg.

“You couldn’t write it.

“Since coming back from the first one I’ve been doing pre-hab for both my hamstrings and it was just one of these things that happens in a game.

“It was near the end of the Raith game [on October 28]. The second it happened it was so similar to the last one, so I couldn’t really believe it. I couldn’t catch a break.

“But it’s been really uplifting being back in amongst the squad again. When you’re doing rehab, there’s times where it gets a bit boring and a bit frustrating because your return seems so far away.

“But to be back in the team again against Arbroath was brilliant.”

Strength in numbers

Benedictus has been a particular support during Breen’s recoveries.

The captain and defensive colleague damaged his thigh in the same defeat to rivals Raith in October as he made his own return from a broken foot.

Comforting though that camaraderie was, Breen is optimistic of a change in fortune for both men in the second half of the season.

Dunfermline captain Rhys Breen
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus was a support to Breen. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Breen continued: “Because I had been through the previous hamstring injury, my head wasn’t actually in that bad a place compared to what I thought it would be.

“I knew the procedure of coming back to training, so I just got my head down and made sure I could come back fighting fit.”

He added: “Everybody drives each other on in their recoveries.

“At the start of the season, the number of injuries we had was ridiculous. But when you’re in a squad like that with guys who are injured at the same time as you, it goes a long way.

“You can kind of egg each other on. We’re all on the same path and we’re all on the same wavelength. It’s good to have that encouragement.”

