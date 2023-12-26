James McPake explains why Dunfermline January signings MUST have ‘wow’ factor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake explains why Dunfermline January signings MUST have ‘wow’ factor

The Pars boss is looking for players who could strengthen his squad.

By Iain Collin
Manager James McPake applauds the Dunfermline fans after the recent win over Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake insists he would rather sign nobody in January if he cannot find a new recruit with the ‘wow’ factor.

McPake was involved in a recruitment meeting with the East End Park hierarchy last week as they piece together plans for the forthcoming transfer window.

The Pars boss has identified areas of his squad that could be strengthened.

And he also has targets in mind that would boost the Fifers for the second half of the Championship campaign.

But he is convinced that, with the likes of skipper Kyle Benedictus on his way back and Rhys Breen having made his comeback from injury in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Arbroath, the current squad can be successful without any additions.

James McPake (centre) with Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay (left). Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

He said: “We have had our recruitment meeting. It was a good call and there are still targets.

“But I would not want massive changes – and that might not be the answer fans want to hear, because everybody gets excited by signings.

“We would rather bring in nobody than bring in somebody who isn’t going to come in and have that impact where you’d go ‘wow’.

“First and foremost, I agree [with chairman David Cook] that if that squad is fully fit then it’s a great squad to work with, to develop and to keep working together.

“You always do look for that wee [extra] bit. That is what we are doing just now – trying to identify players that we can bring in.

“We have targets probably all over the pitch for the winter and the summer.

Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus is on his way back to fitness. Image: SNS.

“But it certainly needs to be somebody who comes in and makes us a lot better. I know they can’t guarantee that but that’s why you are bringing them in.

“The wee 0-0s and they win us the game or getting beat 1-0 and they get the equaliser or they stop us conceding.”

Breen shook off a hamstring injury to return for the first time in two months against Arbroath.

Benedictus has been absent for the same length of time with a thigh problem that he picked up on his comeback from a broken foot.

With Kane Ritchie-Hosler expected to be side-lined until March after surgery on his shoulder – his third operation of the season – injuries will play a part in McPake’s thinking on fresh faces.

He added: “In certain games, we feel that the injured players would have made a difference.

‘Good squad if everybody is fit’

“Then, on the other side, if Bene [Benedictus] or Breeny [Breen] were to break down again, then a central defender is certainly something that we would look at.

“At any point you are an injury away from, ‘do we need a midfielder?’. Or, if Josh Edwards gets injured, we need a left midfielder/left wing-back/left-back.

“I am being honest, I’m happy with the squad. I think that it’s a good squad if everybody is fit.

“The problem is you never get that in football and the injuries we have had have been tough to take.

“Benedictus, Matty Todd, Kane, Deniz [Mehmet] – those are four that probably every Dunfermline fan would have in their team.

“It has been tough but we will see what we can do.”

