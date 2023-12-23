Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake’s injury woes continue as Chris Hamilton is taken to hospital and Lewis McCann faces spell out

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake has revealed Chris Hamilton was taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury in the Pars’ 1-1 draw with 10-man Arbroath.

The stand-in defender appeared to take a boot to the face from Arbroath goal-scorer Jay Bird during the first-half.

Craig Wighton rescued a point for the Fifers with an injury-time header after Bird had been shown a second yellow card for an altercation with team-mate Jermaine Hylton.

But the game was overshadowed for Dunfermline by what is feared to be a possible fractured cheekbone sustained by Hamilton.

McCann also pulled up with a suspected hamstring problem in the first-half as the East End Park side’s misfortune continued.

McPake said: “Hammy’s [Chris Hamilton’s injury] doesn’t look great at all. It’s his cheekbone.

“Credit to their doctor, he went on and said, ‘get him off right away’.

“He’s away to the hospital. It was a sore one for him.

“Then we all saw Lewis pulling up with his hamstring and that’s not great either.

“We’re certainly picking up our fair share of injuries.”

McPake: ‘DAFC looked flat’

The one positive for Dunfermline following a poor performance was Wighton’s 91st-minute equaliser from a Joe Chalmers corner.

The striker missed the previous game against Partick Thistle through illness but returned to training in the build-up to the trip to face his old club.

McPake added: “It was a poor goal we lost and it looked like we could have played forever and not scored, if I’m honest.

“But we kept going, aided by the fact they went down to 10 men.

“We just looked flat and there’s no excuses for that. We didn’t deserve to win the game, but credit to them for keeping going.

“The goal was good. Craig has been ill and you can see he doesn’t even look himself at the minute.

“But he was desperate to get on and play, so credit to him.”