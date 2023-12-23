Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake’s injury woes continue as Chris Hamilton is taken to hospital and Lewis McCann faces spell out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake’s injury woes continue as Chris Hamilton is taken to hospital and Lewis McCann faces spell out

Hamilton and McCann became the latest Pars players to suffer injuries this season.

By Iain Collin
Manager James McPake applauds the Dunfermline fans after the recent win over Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake has revealed Chris Hamilton was taken to hospital after sustaining a facial injury in the Pars’ 1-1 draw with 10-man Arbroath.

The stand-in defender appeared to take a boot to the face from Arbroath goal-scorer Jay Bird during the first-half.

Craig Wighton rescued a point for the Fifers with an injury-time header after Bird had been shown a second yellow card for an altercation with team-mate Jermaine Hylton.

But the game was overshadowed for Dunfermline by what is feared to be a possible fractured cheekbone sustained by Hamilton.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Chris Hamilton in action earlier in the season. Image: SNS.
Chris Hamilton was substituted with a facial injury in the 25th minute against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

McCann also pulled up with a suspected hamstring problem in the first-half as the East End Park side’s misfortune continued.

McPake said: “Hammy’s [Chris Hamilton’s injury] doesn’t look great at all. It’s his cheekbone.

“Credit to their doctor, he went on and said, ‘get him off right away’.

“He’s away to the hospital. It was a sore one for him.

“Then we all saw Lewis pulling up with his hamstring and that’s not great either.

“We’re certainly picking up our fair share of injuries.”

McPake: ‘DAFC looked flat’

The one positive for Dunfermline following a poor performance was Wighton’s 91st-minute equaliser from a Joe Chalmers corner.

The striker missed the previous game against Partick Thistle through illness but returned to training in the build-up to the trip to face his old club.

McPake added: “It was a poor goal we lost and it looked like we could have played forever and not scored, if I’m honest.

“But we kept going, aided by the fact they went down to 10 men.

“We just looked flat and there’s no excuses for that. We didn’t deserve to win the game, but credit to them for keeping going.

Craig Wighton in action for Dunfermline Athletic at against Dundee United at Tannadice earlier in the season. Image: SNS.
Craig Wighton recovered from illness in time to rescue a point for Dunfermline Athletic. Image: SNS.

“The goal was good. Craig has been ill and you can see he doesn’t even look himself at the minute.

“But he was desperate to get on and play, so credit to him.”

