4 Dunfermline Athletic talking points – attack, defence and inconsistencies come under spotlight as injury jinx strikes again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 Dunfermline Athletic talking points – attack, defence and inconsistencies come under spotlight as injury jinx strikes again

The Pars suffered a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Partick Thistle.

Dunfermline Athletic striker Alex Jakubiak is surrounded by four Partick Thistle opponents. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic found Partick Thistle tough to break down in their 2-1 defeat. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline Athletic succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at home to Partick Thistle on Saturday that cost them the chance to pull closer to third spot in the SPFL Championship.

After consecutive victories, the Pars were made to pay for two moments of sloppiness in an otherwise even first-half.

From 2-0 down, they were improved after the break but could not complete a comeback following Matty Todd’s 82nd-minute strike.

James McPake’s side stay in fourth but the loss means they slip seven points behind Thistle in third.

Midfielder Matty Todd runs with the ball for Dunfermline Athletic against Partick Thistle at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Matty Todd scored for Dunfermline Athletic for the second successive match. Image: Craig Brown /DAFC.

Lack of consistency

Wins over Arbroath and Airdrie in their previous two games earned Dunfermline back-to-back successes for just the second time in the league this season.

McPake remarked after the full-time whistle on Saturday they had been targeting a hat-trick of victories for the first time in the campaign.

Failing to achieve that betrayed a frustrating inconsistency in a campaign that has enjoyed highs but also plenty of lows.

The East End Park squad is a mixture of youth and experience, and with that comes unpredictability at times.

There is also no shame in losing to a Thistle team that had been defeated just once in their previous seven outings – and that was a dramatic defeat to Raith Rovers following a courageous comeback.

But the Fifers will be desperate to smooth out the fluctuations in fortunes. If they can, a play-off place is not beyond them.

Winger Owen Moffat gets on the ball for Dunfermline Atheltic against Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Winger Owen Moffat injected some urgency into the Dunfermline Athletic attack against Partick Thistle. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Striking deficiencies

Dunfermline enjoyed more possession than Partick – 53 per cent to 47 – and more shots – five compared to Thistle’s four.

But they failed to make the most of their attacking pressure and the opportunities they created.

It has been a familiar failing this season, with just 19 goals from 15 matches.

That is 10 fewer than rivals Raith Rovers at the top of the table and 14 fewer than Partick in third place.

Craig Wighton, who was missing through illness on Saturday, and Lewis McCann are the Pars’ top scorers in the league, but both have just four goals.

Only one other – Owen Moffat – has scored more than two this term.

That compares unfavourably with opponents at the top end of the Championship.

For Raith, Lewis Vaughan has seven goals and there are four others who have scored more than twice.

Brian Graham took his league tally to eight with Thistle’s crucial second against the Pars and, again, four others have netted more than two this term.

Despite missing key personnel through injury for great swathes of the fixture list, Dunfermline’s defensive record is the second best in the division behind Dundee United.

But McPake, who may look to strengthen his striking options in January, will need to get more from his attack in the coming weeks and months if the Pars are to challenge at the top end of the second-tier.

Set-piece frailties

Dunfermline have the second meanest defence in the Championship, conceding just 17 goals in 15 league games.

But they will be kicking themselves about the two they lost against Partick.

They were largely sound in open play throughout the 90 minutes, despite another makeshift rearguard.

The errors came when defending two first-half corners.

First, Josh Edwards allowed himself to be outmuscled by Harry Milne for Thistle’s opener from a Steven Lawless cross.

Then, Deniz Mehmet inexplicably dropped Aidan Fitzpatrick’s set-piece delivery to gift-wrap the second for Graham.

Dunfermline captain Chris Hamilton tussles for the ball with Partick Thistle striker Brian Graham. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Chris Hamilton was part of a sound defensive display by Dunfermline Athletic against Partick Thistle – apart from set plays. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

McPake refused to point the finger of blame at either but said pointedly, ‘you’ve got to do your jobs at set plays’.

He will be eager to ensure the frailties experienced against Thistle are not repeated.

DAFC injury jinx strikes again

One look at the team sheet against Thistle indicated there was good news for Dunfermline, with Sam Fisher returning to the starting XI and Rhys Breen amongst the substitutes.

Skipper Kyle Benedictus is not expected to be far behind his defensive colleagues.

However, Fisher lasted just 40 minutes before leaving the field following a head knock.

Sam Fisher in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Sam Fisher was the latest injury victim for Dunfermline Athletic this season. Image: SNS.

He was later taken to hospital as a precaution feeling ‘dazed’.

The Pars have endured repeated injury blows this season.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler has proved the most unfortunate, but the likes of Mehmet, Todd, Ben Summers, Michael O’Halloran, Andrew Tod, as well as the aforementioned defensive trio, have all spent periods on the sidelines.

McPake will be hopeful of a change of luck in 2024.

More from Football

Dylan Easton's latest bit of magic won the game for Raith. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points: More improvements, more Dylan Easton magic and a club…
Fran Franczak with Andy Considine before the Hibs game.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side go to the next level against…
Raith Rovers stars celebrate their huge win against Dundee United
5 Dundee United talking points: Missing guile, meek defending and another 10,000-plus let-down for…
Ross County's Simon Murray pushed over a Dundee fan who had invaded the pitch. Image: Casey/SNS Group/Virtual Scotland
Dundee fan floored by Simon Murray after approaching Ross County star during pitch invasion
Dundee celebrate their dramatic late winner in front of the away support. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points as dramatic Ross County winner sparks pitch invasion - but…
Craig Levein was thrilled with Fran Franczak's performance for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein wanted a win for 'super cool' Fran Franczak and…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray guided his side to victory over Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray sets New Year challenge as Raith Rovers star given 'free licence' to…
Manager James McPake applauds the Dunfermline fans after the recent win over Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake refuses to reach for excuses as he reveals defender…
A dejected Jim Goodwin after Dundee United lost out to Raith Rovers
Jim Goodwin ‘understands’ Dundee United fan frustration – but preaches perspective after Raith Rovers…
3
Dundee fans on the pitch after a late winner at Ross County. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty hails 'outstanding' Dundee fans at Ross County as he declares delight at…