4 Dunfermline Athletic talking points – attack, defence and inconsistencies come under spotlight as injury jinx strikes again

Dunfermline Athletic succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at home to Partick Thistle on Saturday that cost them the chance to pull closer to third spot in the SPFL Championship.

After consecutive victories, the Pars were made to pay for two moments of sloppiness in an otherwise even first-half.

From 2-0 down, they were improved after the break but could not complete a comeback following Matty Todd’s 82nd-minute strike.

James McPake’s side stay in fourth but the loss means they slip seven points behind Thistle in third.

Lack of consistency

Wins over Arbroath and Airdrie in their previous two games earned Dunfermline back-to-back successes for just the second time in the league this season.

McPake remarked after the full-time whistle on Saturday they had been targeting a hat-trick of victories for the first time in the campaign.

Failing to achieve that betrayed a frustrating inconsistency in a campaign that has enjoyed highs but also plenty of lows.

The East End Park squad is a mixture of youth and experience, and with that comes unpredictability at times.

There is also no shame in losing to a Thistle team that had been defeated just once in their previous seven outings – and that was a dramatic defeat to Raith Rovers following a courageous comeback.

But the Fifers will be desperate to smooth out the fluctuations in fortunes. If they can, a play-off place is not beyond them.

Striking deficiencies

Dunfermline enjoyed more possession than Partick – 53 per cent to 47 – and more shots – five compared to Thistle’s four.

But they failed to make the most of their attacking pressure and the opportunities they created.

It has been a familiar failing this season, with just 19 goals from 15 matches.

That is 10 fewer than rivals Raith Rovers at the top of the table and 14 fewer than Partick in third place.

Craig Wighton, who was missing through illness on Saturday, and Lewis McCann are the Pars’ top scorers in the league, but both have just four goals.

Only one other – Owen Moffat – has scored more than two this term.

That compares unfavourably with opponents at the top end of the Championship.

For Raith, Lewis Vaughan has seven goals and there are four others who have scored more than twice.

Brian Graham took his league tally to eight with Thistle’s crucial second against the Pars and, again, four others have netted more than two this term.

Despite missing key personnel through injury for great swathes of the fixture list, Dunfermline’s defensive record is the second best in the division behind Dundee United.

But McPake, who may look to strengthen his striking options in January, will need to get more from his attack in the coming weeks and months if the Pars are to challenge at the top end of the second-tier.

Set-piece frailties

Dunfermline have the second meanest defence in the Championship, conceding just 17 goals in 15 league games.

But they will be kicking themselves about the two they lost against Partick.

They were largely sound in open play throughout the 90 minutes, despite another makeshift rearguard.

The errors came when defending two first-half corners.

First, Josh Edwards allowed himself to be outmuscled by Harry Milne for Thistle’s opener from a Steven Lawless cross.

Then, Deniz Mehmet inexplicably dropped Aidan Fitzpatrick’s set-piece delivery to gift-wrap the second for Graham.

McPake refused to point the finger of blame at either but said pointedly, ‘you’ve got to do your jobs at set plays’.

He will be eager to ensure the frailties experienced against Thistle are not repeated.

DAFC injury jinx strikes again

One look at the team sheet against Thistle indicated there was good news for Dunfermline, with Sam Fisher returning to the starting XI and Rhys Breen amongst the substitutes.

Skipper Kyle Benedictus is not expected to be far behind his defensive colleagues.

However, Fisher lasted just 40 minutes before leaving the field following a head knock.

He was later taken to hospital as a precaution feeling ‘dazed’.

The Pars have endured repeated injury blows this season.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler has proved the most unfortunate, but the likes of Mehmet, Todd, Ben Summers, Michael O’Halloran, Andrew Tod, as well as the aforementioned defensive trio, have all spent periods on the sidelines.

McPake will be hopeful of a change of luck in 2024.