Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake refuses to reach for excuses as he reveals defender was taken to hospital after Partick Thistle defeat

The Pars were hit by illness in their preparations this week and by individual mistakes during the 2-1 loss.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

James McPake refused to blame illness – or keeper Deniz Mehmet – as Dunfermline slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Partick Thistle.

The Pars’ preparations for the match had been interrupted when manager McPake called off training on Thursday in a bid to prevent a bug from spreading through his squad.

In the end, it is understood striker Craig Wighton was the only one ruled out because of sickness.

But the Fifers were made to pay for failing to defend two first-half corners as Harry Milne and Brian Graham’s goals gave third-placed Partick victory, despite a late counter from Matty Todd.

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

Mehmet was to blame for Graham’s second, inexplicably dropping Aidan Fitzpatrick’s set-piece delivery, but McPake was ‘proud’ of the rest of his side’s overall display.

He said: “In terms of the performance, I don’t think there was much in the game in the first-half.

“But set plays are hugely important, not just today, I say it most weeks.

“You need to do your job because they are so important. We give ourselves a real mountain to climb conceding two set plays.

‘We’re not going to point fingers’

“The players know that. We’re not going to point fingers because it is a team – we win and lose as a team.

“But you’ve got to do your jobs at set plays.

“I’m proud of the players in terms of performance, but proud doesn’t get you points.

“It’s a real sore one to take.”

On the squad illness, he added: “It did affect us. I had a phone call at eight o’clock this morning from a player and we wish them all the best.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Sam Fisher was substituted with a head knock on his return from injury. Image: SNS.

“There were a couple of staff members – from the football department and other departments in the club as well.

“But there’s no excuses with that, I just wish the players and the staff and their families all the best.”

Meanwhile, Dunfermline have been struck another blow after Sam Fisher was taken to hospital due to a head knock.

DAFC injury jinx continues

The former Dundee defender returned to the starting line-up following an ankle injury, but had to be substituted after 40 minutes following a collision with Milne.

McPake added: “Sam going off injured, I’m gutted for him and frustrated for him.

“There’s nothing in it. The boy just stands his ground and Sam runs into him and he was a bit dazed.

“Credit to the kid, he wanted to go on and in hindsight should we have taken him off?

“But he passed the tests and was adamant he was okay.

“He went up to hospital and we’ll take care of him again.”

