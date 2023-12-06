Dunfermline winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler set for THIRD operation of the season as injury jinx continues

Dunfermline winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler has been dealt another devastating blow after being told he needs a third operation of the season.

The luckless former Manchester City and Rangers trainee dislocated his shoulder in last week’s 3-0 victory over Arbroath at East End Park.

And he will undergo surgery next week for a third time in the space of just six months

The Pars are reluctant to put a timescale on his rehabilitation but he is not expected back on the pitch until the final quarter of an injury-ravaged campaign.

The exciting attacker’s misfortune in recent months has been extraordinary.

The 21-year-old underwent ankle surgery during pre-season that kept him sidelined until September.

But then a knee injury necessitated a tidy-up operation on his cartilage later that month.

That kept the exciting wide man out of action until he made a second comeback of the season in the SPFL Championship encounter with Dundee United on November 10.

The Englishman subsequently made his first start since May 6 in the 1-1 draw with Inverness Caley Thistle eight days later.

However, now his campaign has been cut short for a third time, leaving him with just five appearances this term.

Damage

X-rays last week cleared the youngster of any fractured bones in his shoulder but a further MRI scan has uncovered significant ligament damage.

It means he is scheduled to rack up an unwanted hat-trick of operations since turning his loan from Rangers into a permanent move in the summer.

Surgeons are expected to insert pins into the joint to strengthen it and the length of his recovery will be dependent on the healing process.

Dunfermline team-mate Craig Wighton last week insisted the rest of the East End Park squad would rally round Ritchie-Hosler after his latest setback.

He said: “He’s such a big player for us and we saw the impact he had last year, so we’re gutted.

“It’s a very close group so we’ll be there for him, whatever he needs.”