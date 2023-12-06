Dunfermline winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler set for THIRD operation of the season as injury jinx continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler set for THIRD operation of the season as injury jinx continues

The former Rangers youngster is not expected back until well into the new year.

By Iain Collin
Kane Ritchie-Hosler suffered his latest injury against Arbroath. Image: SNS
Kane Ritchie-Hosler suffered his latest injury against Arbroath. Image: SNS

Dunfermline winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler has been dealt another devastating blow after being told he needs a third operation of the season.

The luckless former Manchester City and Rangers trainee dislocated his shoulder in last week’s 3-0 victory over Arbroath at East End Park.

And he will undergo surgery next week for a third time in the space of just six months

The Pars are reluctant to put a timescale on his rehabilitation but he is not expected back on the pitch until the final quarter of an injury-ravaged campaign.

Dunfermline’s Kane Ritchie-Hosler goes off injured against Arbroath. Image: SNS

The exciting attacker’s misfortune in recent months has been extraordinary.

The 21-year-old underwent ankle surgery during pre-season that kept him sidelined until September.

But then a knee injury necessitated a tidy-up operation on his cartilage later that month.

That kept the exciting wide man out of action until he made a second comeback of the season in the SPFL Championship encounter with Dundee United on November 10.

The Englishman subsequently made his first start since May 6 in the 1-1 draw with Inverness Caley Thistle eight days later.

However, now his campaign has been cut short for a third time, leaving him with just five appearances this term.

Damage

X-rays last week cleared the youngster of any fractured bones in his shoulder but a further MRI scan has uncovered significant ligament damage.

It means he is scheduled to rack up an unwanted hat-trick of operations since turning his loan from Rangers into a permanent move in the summer.

Surgeons are expected to insert pins into the joint to strengthen it and the length of his recovery will be dependent on the healing process.

Dunfermline team-mate Craig Wighton last week insisted the rest of the East End Park squad would rally round Ritchie-Hosler after his latest setback.

He said: “He’s such a big player for us and we saw the impact he had last year, so we’re gutted.

“It’s a very close group so we’ll be there for him, whatever he needs.”

