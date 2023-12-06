‘Chaotic’ scenes after crash near Dundee city centre roundabout

A crash near a Dundee city centre roundabout is causing ‘chaotic’ scenes.

Emergency services were called to a crash near the Dudhope Roundabout shortly before 4pm on Wednesday.

Reports suggest Lochee Road has been closed as a result.

Officers and fire crews are currently in attendance.

An eyewitness said: “I could see at least one fire engine and several police cars just beyond the roundabout on Lochee Road.

“The road is closed to traffic and there are police officers who seem to be directing traffic.

‘Traffic building’ after Dundee roundabout crash

“It’s hard to say what’s going on but it looks really chaotic; traffic is building pretty quickly.”

They added: “I had to turn down onto the Marketgait.

“I could also hear sirens heading in that direction.

“There are so many blue lights it’s quite confusing.”

Google Maps traffic data shows traffic building along Lochee Road and Marketgait.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a road traffic collision at 3.51pm on Wednesday.

“Two appliances are in attendance and the incident is still ongoing.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow