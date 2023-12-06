Wednesday court round-up — Rapist jailed and Facebook shame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wednesday court round-up — Rapist jailed and Facebook shame

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Leven lout has admitted punching a police officer on the head before pinning him against a wall.

Philip Reid, 41, also had cocaine in his possession when he became involved in an altercation with a constable on June 10 on Memorial Road in Methil, injuring him with a  single punch.

Reid, of Letham Avenue in Leven, was not present at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when his solicitor tendered the pleas of guilty on his behalf.

He will be personally present when he is sentenced on January 9.

Samurai sword attack

A violent intruder who attacked a man in his own Dundee home with a samurai sword after has been jailed for more than six years. Derek Alland hit his victim over the head with a glass bottle and knocked him to the floor in Hilltown Court, before repeatedly punching and stamping on him.

Derek Alland
Derek Alland attacked his victim with a samurai sword.

Facebook shame

A pensioner whose solo sex act was broadcast on Facebook has been fined £500.

Kenneth Bisset was “in a world of his own” as he was filmed through the window of his Bridge Of Earn home by a shocked passer-by.

The 76-year-old, who was oblivious to being recorded, had his curtains open and was clearly visible from the street.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court having previously admitted a charge of public indecency at his Dunning Street flat on January 25 2021.

He was not placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told him: “I note that you are deemed at a low risk of reoffending and there is no evidence that you behaved in this way in an attempt to be witnessed.

“This occurred three years ago and there has been no issue since.

“For that reason, I am prepared to deal with this by way of a financial penalty.”

The court previously heard Bisset was spotted by members of the public on their way to pick up children from nursery.

They parked outside his home when they saw him standing at the window and begin the sex act.

The witness videoed Bisset and the clip later ended up on the Bridge of Earn community Facebook page.

Solicitor Paul Ralph said: “As a result, Mr Bisset has already received a certain amount of punishment locally.”

Bottled in club

An Arbroath woman sliced open the neck of another clubber in a dancefloor rammy at De Vito’s nightclub. Marie Huggan, 43, admitted assaulting the woman in the popular Angus nightspot after shouting: “Do you know who I am?”.

Marie Huggan
Marie Huggan. Image: Facebook.

Seven years for rape and abuse

A rapist who blindfolded a girl and subjected her to sexual abuse was jailed for seven years and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely as he continued to claim his innocence.

Stephen Donaldson, 44, denied a series of charges but was convicted of repeatedly raping an adult woman and indecent conduct towards the child, which began she was aged five.

During the abuse of the girl he compelled her to carry out sex acts on him and put a blindfold on her and perpetrated penetrative abuse.

Judge Simon Collins KC, at the High Court in Edinburgh said there was no alternative to a “significant custodial sentence”.

Donaldson, formerly of Millburn Avenue, Coaltown of Balgonie, was found guilty of the offences, between December 2002 and November 2010 in Glenrothes, at a trial in the High Court in Glasgow.

Defence solicitor advocate Ewen Roy said Donaldson came from a good background and had a good work record but has struggled with depression and anxiety and has a history of alcohol misuse.

He said: “He has no sexual offending on his record and there are no pending cases.

“He continues to maintain his innocence of the offences of which he was convicted.”

£28k dog theft

A masked gang forced their way into a Blairgowrie pet owner’s home and robbed him of two American Bulldogs, including one worth £28,000. Thomas Winning, 31, admitted his part in the crime at Perth Sheriff Court.

Thomas Winning appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Thomas Winning appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

