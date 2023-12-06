Arbroath clubber sliced victim’s neck in bottle attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Arbroath clubber sliced victim’s neck in bottle attack

Marie Huggan admitted assaulting two women in a De Vito's fracas.

By Paul Malik
Marie Huggan.
An Arbroath woman sliced open the neck of another clubber in a dancefloor rammy at De Vito’s nightclub.

Marie Huggan admitted assaulting the woman in the popular Angus nightspot after the pair had been talking close to the bar.

Huggan, 43, also assaulted her victim’s friend, punching her on the head and body, during the same fight.

She smashed a bottled over the head of the first woman after screaming “do you know who I am?”

‘Do you know who I am?’

Depute fiscal Christine Allan told Dundee Sheriff Court Huggan has assault convictions from 2002 and 2007.

She said: “At around 1am, the witnesses attended the locus.

“They had been consuming alcohol before arriving.

“They had been dancing, consuming more drinks and chatting.

“The witnesses observed the accused sitting in a booth by the bar.

Angus nightclub
De Vitos nightclub in Arbroath.

“(She) approached the accused and they started chatting.

“They were later joined by two other witnesses.

“At around 1.45am, the accused was heard shouting ‘do you know who I am?’ and ‘you should, don’t start s**t’.

“The accused stood up and struck the complainer to the head with a bottle, causing it to break.”

She said the woman “felt blood coming from her neck” and was left “severely injured”.

Huggan then punched the other woman’s head causing her to fall to the ground.

Permanent scar and shooting pain

Security staff intervened and as they compressed the neck wound, an ambulance was called and passing police were flagged down.

Ms Allan said: “At around 2.30am, ambulance staff arrived.

“They observed a 10-to-12-inch cut to the left side of (the victim’s) neck.

“It ran from the midline of her jaw to the collarbone.”

It had stopped bleeding and she was taken to Ninewells for treatment.

Ms Allan said: “The accused was traced the next day and arrested, cautioned and charged. She made no reply.”

The victim was left permanently disfigured, with a faint scar on her neck and shooting pain on the back of her head where she had been hit by the bottle.

She also had black bruising on her eyes.

Huggan, of Ness Drive, Arbroath, admitted assaulting both women at De Vito’s Nightclub, Millgate, on July 10 2022.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment until January 9.

