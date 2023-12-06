Arbroath clubber sliced victim’s neck in bottle attack

An Arbroath woman sliced open the neck of another clubber in a dancefloor rammy at De Vito’s nightclub.

Marie Huggan admitted assaulting the woman in the popular Angus nightspot after the pair had been talking close to the bar.

Huggan, 43, also assaulted her victim’s friend, punching her on the head and body, during the same fight.

She smashed a bottled over the head of the first woman after screaming “do you know who I am?”

‘Do you know who I am?’

Depute fiscal Christine Allan told Dundee Sheriff Court Huggan has assault convictions from 2002 and 2007.

She said: “At around 1am, the witnesses attended the locus.

“They had been consuming alcohol before arriving.

“They had been dancing, consuming more drinks and chatting.

“The witnesses observed the accused sitting in a booth by the bar.

“(She) approached the accused and they started chatting.

“They were later joined by two other witnesses.

“At around 1.45am, the accused was heard shouting ‘do you know who I am?’ and ‘you should, don’t start s**t’.

“The accused stood up and struck the complainer to the head with a bottle, causing it to break.”

She said the woman “felt blood coming from her neck” and was left “severely injured”.

Huggan then punched the other woman’s head causing her to fall to the ground.

Permanent scar and shooting pain

Security staff intervened and as they compressed the neck wound, an ambulance was called and passing police were flagged down.

Ms Allan said: “At around 2.30am, ambulance staff arrived.

“They observed a 10-to-12-inch cut to the left side of (the victim’s) neck.

“It ran from the midline of her jaw to the collarbone.”

It had stopped bleeding and she was taken to Ninewells for treatment.

Ms Allan said: “The accused was traced the next day and arrested, cautioned and charged. She made no reply.”

The victim was left permanently disfigured, with a faint scar on her neck and shooting pain on the back of her head where she had been hit by the bottle.

She also had black bruising on her eyes.

Huggan, of Ness Drive, Arbroath, admitted assaulting both women at De Vito’s Nightclub, Millgate, on July 10 2022.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment until January 9.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.