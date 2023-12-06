5 fancy festive cocktails to try this December in Dundee and Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

5 fancy festive cocktails to try this December in Dundee and Angus

We all love a festive-themed cocktail. So here's a handy list of where to find some of them, including the Kris Kringle and the Polar Espresso Martini.

Here are some of the fancy festive cocktails to try this December in Dundee and Angus. Image: The West House.
Here are some of the fancy festive cocktails to try this December in Dundee and Angus. Image: The West House.
By Joanna Bremner

As snow comes to Dundee and Angus (and goes again), it’s clearly time for a festive cocktail – or three.

Bye bye monotonous glass of merlot, hello festive fun in a glass.

In Dundee and Angus, there are plenty of spots where you can get a delicious festive cocktail, but we’ve put together a list of the tastiest-looking ones to make things easier for you.

‘A very chilli winter’ at Bruach Bar

First up is at Bruach Bar, the popular cocktail spot (and restaurant) in Broughty Ferry.

It’s close to the train station, so very handy if you’re nipping to the Ferry for a drink and need to get back into Dundee afterwards.

First up for their offering this December is ‘A very chilli winter’ cocktail.

This festive twist on a margarita is both spicy and refreshing.

With Reposado tequila, Ancho chilli, cranberry and port sauce, fresh lime and mulled maple syrup, it’ll be sure to warm you up on a cold December day.

'A very chilli winter' cocktail, available at Bruach Bar in Broughty Ferry.
‘A very chilli winter’ cocktail, available at Bruach Bar in Broughty Ferry. Image: Bruach Bar.

They also have the Pear Tree cocktail, which combines spiced rum, pear ginger syrup, falernum, pineapple juice and fresh lime.

There’s also the Sticky Toffee Sour which they call the “sticky toffee pudding in a cocktail”.

This one has bourbon, butterscotch, Pedro Ximénez sherry, fresh lemon and egg white, topped with chocolate honeycomb.

Their trio of festive cocktails will be available from December 1 to 31.

The festive cocktails on offer at Bruach Bar this December. Image: Bruach Bar.

Address: 326 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AN

Polar Espresso Martini at The West House

Right in the heart of Dundee lies The West House, where they also have a range of festive cocktails to choose from.

The first is the perfectly punny Polar Espresso Martini.

Polar Espresso Martini at The West House in Dundee.
Polar Espresso Martini at The West House in Dundee. Image: The West House.

This drink has Absolut vodka, kahlua, espresso and chocolate – and will no doubt help you stay up if you’re starting to get sleepy.

They also have the Fairytale of New York Sour, which sounds utterly delicious too.

This one has Jameson whiskey, lemon juice, sugar syrup and red wine.

These are available from December 4 until the end of the month.

Address: 2 West Port, Dundee DD1 5EP

Kris Kringle cocktail at The Townhouse in Arbroath

This swanky (and limited-edition) cocktail at The Townhouse is as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the taste buds.

Their new Kris Kringle cocktail that involves a bubble gun – no, I haven’t heard of one of those either, but I am thoroughly intrigued.

The very tempting-looking bubble that forms atop the festive Kris Kringle cocktail.
The very tempting-looking bubble that forms atop the Kris Kringle cocktail. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

This creates a bubble at the top of the drink, which is popped using a cocktail stick.

The flavours then drop into the drink, causing smoke to billow out like something from a Christmas movie.

The drink combines Angus-based Gin Bothy gin over ice with their Merry Berry fruit liqueur, plus the fresh flavours of lemon and lime juice.

This festive cocktail is available from December 5 to December 31.

Address: 99 High St, Arbroath DD11 1DP

Kelly’s Chocolate Orange at 3 Session Street

Next up is a Dundee city centre favourite, 3 Session Street.

A beloved haunt for students, the venue is also popular for functions.

Their “Seshmas menu” includes four festive cocktails, including Kelly’s Chocolate Orange.

This decadent drink consists of chocolate vodka, Grand Marnier, cold brew coffee, digestive-infused milk and is served with toasted marshmallows.

The cocktail will definitely warm you up on a chilly night out as it is served hot.

Kelly's Chocolate Orange cocktail from 3 Session Street in Dundee.
Kelly’s Chocolate Orange cocktail. Image: 3 Session Street.

The name is a spin on the Terry’s chocolate orange, and is made by their bartender, Kelly.

3 Session Street also have the festive Strudel cocktail, which has Calvados (brandy), Monkey Shoulder, cinnamon syrup and orange bitters.

Address: 1st floor, 3 Session St, Dundee DD1 5DN

Blitzen at Ten Bar

Since 2015, the Blitzen cocktail has been the festive offering at Ten Bar Forfar.

A “firm favourite” for guests, the festive Angus cocktail is described as a true “taste of Christmas.

The festive Blitzen cocktail.
The Blitzen cocktail. Forfar. Image: Ten Bar Forfar.

It has hints of eggnog and cinnamon – sounds like Christmas in a cup!

Address: 12-14 Castle St, Forfar DD8 3AD

More from Food & Drink

Nasir Hussain outside Babujee in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New Indian restaurant and takeaway to open on Dundee's Perth Road
Carol Anne Key smiles beyond the camera, stood in front of the doorway at the Red House Hotel.
Front of house hero Carol celebrates 30 years working for family business The Red…
Food from the Bridgeview Restaurant.
Restaurant review: Fresh, local food, great service and brunch with a view at Bridgeview…
For this week's drive-thru review, food journalist Joanna Bremner and reporter Poppy Watson tested out the offering at Aran Bakery in Dunkeld.
Drive-Thru review: What did we think of our breakfast at Aran Bakery in Dunkeld?
Where can I find the best hot chocolate in Perth? Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
Where can I find the best hot chocolate in Perth this festive season?
2
TV presenter Nick Kwek outside the takeaway his parents ran when he was growing up in Fife.
TV presenter Nick Kwek's passion for food began in his parents' St Monans takeaway
Stewart Wilson (left) of Cupar Golf Club and new catering franchisee Iain Rennie (right) outside Cupar Golf Club clubhouse. Image: Cupar Golf Club
Cupar Golf Club announces new catering franchise with nod to club's 168-year history
Barbara Sainti, head chef of 71 Brewing's new restaurant, The Maker on Perth Road, Dundee.
Head chef of new 71 Brewing restaurant shares dream to make Dundee a 'gastronomical…
The Deep Sea restaurant originally opened at 134a Nethergate. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee's Deep Sea Restaurant battered the opposition by catching famous customers like Billy Connolly
Haute Dolci, on the corner of High Street and South Methven Street in Perth.
Perth's new dessert café Haute Dolci to offer 'ridiculously large' portions as opening date…

Conversation