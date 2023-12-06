5 fancy festive cocktails to try this December in Dundee and Angus

As snow comes to Dundee and Angus (and goes again), it’s clearly time for a festive cocktail – or three.

Bye bye monotonous glass of merlot, hello festive fun in a glass.

In Dundee and Angus, there are plenty of spots where you can get a delicious festive cocktail, but we’ve put together a list of the tastiest-looking ones to make things easier for you.

‘A very chilli winter’ at Bruach Bar

First up is at Bruach Bar, the popular cocktail spot (and restaurant) in Broughty Ferry.

It’s close to the train station, so very handy if you’re nipping to the Ferry for a drink and need to get back into Dundee afterwards.

First up for their offering this December is ‘A very chilli winter’ cocktail.

This festive twist on a margarita is both spicy and refreshing.

With Reposado tequila, Ancho chilli, cranberry and port sauce, fresh lime and mulled maple syrup, it’ll be sure to warm you up on a cold December day.

They also have the Pear Tree cocktail, which combines spiced rum, pear ginger syrup, falernum, pineapple juice and fresh lime.

There’s also the Sticky Toffee Sour which they call the “sticky toffee pudding in a cocktail”.

This one has bourbon, butterscotch, Pedro Ximénez sherry, fresh lemon and egg white, topped with chocolate honeycomb.

Their trio of festive cocktails will be available from December 1 to 31.

Address: 326 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AN

Polar Espresso Martini at The West House

Right in the heart of Dundee lies The West House, where they also have a range of festive cocktails to choose from.

The first is the perfectly punny Polar Espresso Martini.

This drink has Absolut vodka, kahlua, espresso and chocolate – and will no doubt help you stay up if you’re starting to get sleepy.

They also have the Fairytale of New York Sour, which sounds utterly delicious too.

This one has Jameson whiskey, lemon juice, sugar syrup and red wine.

These are available from December 4 until the end of the month.

Address: 2 West Port, Dundee DD1 5EP

Kris Kringle cocktail at The Townhouse in Arbroath

This swanky (and limited-edition) cocktail at The Townhouse is as much a feast for the eyes as it is for the taste buds.

Their new Kris Kringle cocktail that involves a bubble gun – no, I haven’t heard of one of those either, but I am thoroughly intrigued.

This creates a bubble at the top of the drink, which is popped using a cocktail stick.

The flavours then drop into the drink, causing smoke to billow out like something from a Christmas movie.

The drink combines Angus-based Gin Bothy gin over ice with their Merry Berry fruit liqueur, plus the fresh flavours of lemon and lime juice.

This festive cocktail is available from December 5 to December 31.

Address: 99 High St, Arbroath DD11 1DP

Kelly’s Chocolate Orange at 3 Session Street

Next up is a Dundee city centre favourite, 3 Session Street.

A beloved haunt for students, the venue is also popular for functions.

Their “Seshmas menu” includes four festive cocktails, including Kelly’s Chocolate Orange.

This decadent drink consists of chocolate vodka, Grand Marnier, cold brew coffee, digestive-infused milk and is served with toasted marshmallows.

The cocktail will definitely warm you up on a chilly night out as it is served hot.

The name is a spin on the Terry’s chocolate orange, and is made by their bartender, Kelly.

3 Session Street also have the festive Strudel cocktail, which has Calvados (brandy), Monkey Shoulder, cinnamon syrup and orange bitters.

Address: 1st floor, 3 Session St, Dundee DD1 5DN

Blitzen at Ten Bar

Since 2015, the Blitzen cocktail has been the festive offering at Ten Bar Forfar.

A “firm favourite” for guests, the festive Angus cocktail is described as a true “taste of Christmas.

It has hints of eggnog and cinnamon – sounds like Christmas in a cup!

Address: 12-14 Castle St, Forfar DD8 3AD