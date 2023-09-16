Restaurant review: Get that Friday feeling any day of the week at Bruach in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant review: Get that Friday feeling any day of the week at Bruach in Broughty Ferry

I decided to visit Bruach Bar and Restaurant after it was taken over by new owners in April.

Spicy, sweet, salty and sour – the Korean fried cauliflower was perfect. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Spicy, sweet, salty and sour – the Korean fried cauliflower was perfect. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

“Follow me,” he says, before disappearing into the crowded restaurant.

My brother and I, sitting at the bar, scramble to grab our stuff and do as the waiter says.

We are led past the cocktail-shaking bartenders, tray-wielding servers and packed tables on our way to a flight of stairs at the back of the venue.

The friendly – if slightly frantic – waiter seats us on the balcony, an area reserved for diners which overlooks the bar, before all but running back downstairs to deal with the ever-growing queue of visitors.

It is 7.30pm on a Friday in Bruach Bar and Restaurant in Broughty Ferry – and it’s heaving.

The balcony area inside Bruach Broughty Ferry.
The balcony area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Bruach Bar and Restaurant

The popular Brook Street bar was taken over by husband and wife team Tommy and Jacqueline Fox in April.

They have since introduced a lunch menu and a Sunday quiz, and have plans to redecorate next year.

Just one look around the packed joint tells me it’s going well.

It’s not the couple’s first rodeo, they have also made a success of The Barrelman – formerly The Mercantile – on Dundee’s Commercial Street, which they took over in 2020.

Bruach Broughty Ferry owners outside the restaurant, Tommy and Jacqueline Fox.
Owners Tommy and Jacqueline Fox.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The food at Bruach in Broughty Ferry

My brother and I fall silent as we peruse the menus. There are plenty of pub classics to choose from, including fish and chips, curry and steak. We do a lot of humming and hawing.

“I want a burger, but I had a burger for lunch,” says Cameron.

“I want the tacos, but I could easily make those at home,” I reply. And so on and so forth.

Thankfully, choosing a drink doesn’t take so long. I’ve been here once before with some colleagues, and remember enviously eying up one of their mocktails – the Tik-Tok Star.

It’s the venue’s non-alcoholic take on the popular Porn star martini and is a sweet and refreshing mix of passionfruit, pineapple, vanilla and lemonade.

Cameron opts for a non-alcoholic beer and we sip on these while we wait for our food.

The Tik-Tok star mocktail at Bruach.
The Tik-Tok star mocktail. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The starters are quick to arrive.

My Korean fried cauliflower (£8.95) is served in a glaze made with soy, chilli and lime, and topped with red chilli and spring onion.

The flavours complement each other beautifully – spicy, sweet, salty and sour all at once – while the cauliflower florets are crispy and piping hot. Yum.

Cameron, who wasn’t tempted by any of the starters, has opted for the halloumi bites and red onion chutney (£4.50) from the list of “bar bites”.

Halloumi bites and red onion chutney from Bruach in Broughty Ferry.
Halloumi bites and red onion chutney from Bruach in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Customers can choose to have any four bar bites on a sharing platter for £17, which sounds like quite a neat deal.

His portion is half the size of mine – this is reflected in the price – but plenty, he says.

He isn’t blown away by the dish, which he describes as “nothing insane”, but clears his plate nonetheless.

Then it’s on to the mains.

I’ve gone for the vegan massaman curry with butternut squash, sweet potato and lime and coriander rice (£14.50) which is served on a wooden tray.

Vegan massaman curry
Vegan massaman curry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The curry was delicious. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Despite this slightly impractical presentation – it’s a challenge not to wear my curry – it tastes divine.

The curry, topped with salty toasted peanuts, is rich, creamy and mild in heat, while the vegetables are butter soft and perfectly cooked. I use my poppadom to scoop up every last morsel.

My carnivore brother surprised me by ordering the three-cheese macaroni with skinny fries – but then he asked for it to be topped with pulled pork pibil (£18.50) and the world made sense again.

Three cheese macaroni with pulled pork pibil and skinny fries. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He is delighted, telling me the pasta is cheesy and gooey, while the pork – which has been slow-cooked in citrus juice – adds a fruity twist to the dish.

We are stuffed. But the desserts sound really, really, good.

I go for the cheesecake of the day (£7.50), which on this particular day, is Oreo-flavoured

Cheesecake of the day, cappuccino cheesecake Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

I do not regret my decision. Served with dollops of fresh cream, fruit compote and berries, the slab of cheesecake is chocolatey, creamy and not too sweet. With a thick biscuit base and Oreo crumble on top, it has a satisfying crunch too.

Cameron has ordered the sticky toffee pudding (£7.50) – his favourite. It comes with warm butterscotch sauce, honeycomb and vanilla ice cream.

He pauses devouring it only to happily report there are “no raisins”. He thinks raisins ruin a good sticky toffee pudding.

Sticky toffee pudding. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The verdict

It’s no mystery why Bruach is popular. Situated in the heart of Broughty Ferry, it is easy to get to and can be followed by a nice stroll on the beach.

When it comes to drinks, the variety of beers, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages means there is something for everyone. The food menu also caters to a range of dietary needs.

And despite its new owners’ plans to redecorate, I really love the wood-panelled interior which is both cosy and contemporary.

For me, Bruach’s biggest selling point is the atmosphere – it’s somewhere you can get that Friday feeling any night of the week. I’m excited to see what the owners do next.

Downstairs seating area at Bruach Broughty Ferry.
Downstairs seating area. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Information

Address: 326 Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AN
Tel: 01382 739878
Website: www.bruach-bar.com
Price: £75.30 for two starters, two mains, two desserts and two drinks

Scores:
Food: 4/5
Service: 4/5
Surroundings: 5/5

3

