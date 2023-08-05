New owners of Broughty Ferry bar Bruach delighted at response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New owners of Broughty Ferry bar Bruach delighted at response

“The welcome we’ve had from all the regulars and the community in the Ferry has been great so far,” say the new owners.

By Rob McLaren
Tommy and Jacqueline Fox are the new owners of Bruach in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The new owners of Broughty Ferry bar Bruach already have a successful Dundee pub.

Husband and wife team Tommy and Jacqueline Fox took over the took over The Barrelman – formerly The Mercantile – in Dundee’s Commercial Street in early 2020.

The pub was refurbished at a cost of £600,000 and, despite the challenges of Covid and inflation over the past three years, is now trading well.

The couple had been looking to add a second pub when the opportunity at Bruach was presented to them by their current landlord Heineken.

Tommy said: “We’ve got a great relationship with Heineken.

“With the Barrelman doing so well they made us aware Bruach was becoming available.

“It came at the right time as we feel we’re now ready to expand our business.

“We were looking at other pubs but Bruach jumped out to us as a good site with a great reputation in the Ferry.

“It was quite an easy decision for us.”

Bruach investment plans

Early changes Tommy and Jacqueline have made to the Brook Street bar include introducing a lunch menu and a quiz night on Sundays.

They are in the process of planning a redecoration in the early part of next year.

Since taking over the business in April, they have been overwhelmed by the response from customers.

“The welcome we’ve had from all the regulars and the community in the Ferry has been great so far,” Tommy said.

Tommy and Jacqueline Fox outside Bruach pub in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“There’s no getting around challenges in the sector, such as the higher costs of energy, food and duty.

“But there are challenges with any business. Jacqueline and I are very hands on with the sites.

“We are trying to balance our costs with keeping customers happy and our employees in work, that’s our main focus.

“We’ve got a great team in both sites and our dedication is to them first and foremost.”

Dundonians ‘treating themselves’ when going out

But despite the economic challenges, Tommy believes the future is bright for the hospitality industry and doesn’t rule out adding more pubs to the Fox Taverns portfolio in the future.

“Regardless of what’s happening in the world, people love to meet and share food and drink.

“In saying that we are noticing some changing trends.

Tommy Fox with duty managers Emily Robertson and Jamie McRonald, commis chef Cameron Clarke and owner Jacqueline Fox. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I think people might be going out a little less often but when they do they are making a real occasion of it and treating themselves a bit better.

“It’s sad to see a couple of sites in the city have closed in recent times but we are doing our best to operate in a way that is sustainable and keeps us viable for years to come.

“At the moment we are focused on Bruach but I could see us looking at expanding again in the future.”

