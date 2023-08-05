New owners of Broughty Ferry bar Bruach delighted at response

The new owners of Broughty Ferry bar Bruach already have a successful Dundee pub.

Husband and wife team Tommy and Jacqueline Fox took over the took over The Barrelman – formerly The Mercantile – in Dundee’s Commercial Street in early 2020.

The pub was refurbished at a cost of £600,000 and, despite the challenges of Covid and inflation over the past three years, is now trading well.

The couple had been looking to add a second pub when the opportunity at Bruach was presented to them by their current landlord Heineken.

Tommy said: “We’ve got a great relationship with Heineken.

“With the Barrelman doing so well they made us aware Bruach was becoming available.

“It came at the right time as we feel we’re now ready to expand our business.

“We were looking at other pubs but Bruach jumped out to us as a good site with a great reputation in the Ferry.

“It was quite an easy decision for us.”

Bruach investment plans

Early changes Tommy and Jacqueline have made to the Brook Street bar include introducing a lunch menu and a quiz night on Sundays.

They are in the process of planning a redecoration in the early part of next year.

Since taking over the business in April, they have been overwhelmed by the response from customers.

“The welcome we’ve had from all the regulars and the community in the Ferry has been great so far,” Tommy said.

“There’s no getting around challenges in the sector, such as the higher costs of energy, food and duty.

“But there are challenges with any business. Jacqueline and I are very hands on with the sites.

“We are trying to balance our costs with keeping customers happy and our employees in work, that’s our main focus.

“We’ve got a great team in both sites and our dedication is to them first and foremost.”

Dundonians ‘treating themselves’ when going out

But despite the economic challenges, Tommy believes the future is bright for the hospitality industry and doesn’t rule out adding more pubs to the Fox Taverns portfolio in the future.

“Regardless of what’s happening in the world, people love to meet and share food and drink.

“In saying that we are noticing some changing trends.

“I think people might be going out a little less often but when they do they are making a real occasion of it and treating themselves a bit better.

“It’s sad to see a couple of sites in the city have closed in recent times but we are doing our best to operate in a way that is sustainable and keeps us viable for years to come.

“At the moment we are focused on Bruach but I could see us looking at expanding again in the future.”